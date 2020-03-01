Floods due to construction accidents Stanford construction project; Evacuation forces at Stanford Park Hotel – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info SF) – A construction team, working on a new housing project at Stanford University, cut a fire hydrant on Saturday afternoon, releasing a torrent of water that flooded the construction site and forced Guests leave their rooms at the Stanford Park Hotel.

Menlo Park firefighters said they responded to an alarm at the Stanford Park Hotel around 9:56 a.m. The arriving equipment was received by guests, who had been evacuated from the hotel.

But instead of a fire, teams discovered a waterfall cascade in the construction project located next to the hotel.

The interim chief of the battalion, John Wurdinger, said construction workers had hit a fire hydrant with a forklift, partially cutting it. Water gushed at an estimated speed of 4,500 gallons per minute.

The waterfall effect that flows into the three-story deep underground parking lot under construction "filled it up like a large bathtub," a fire department spokesman said.

Before the hydrant could be closed, significant damage had been done to the construction site.

"Now that it is saturated and in some washed out areas, especially around the retaining wall, it is worrisome," said Menlo Park fire chief Harold Schapelhouman. "It will be necessary to evaluate it for everyone's safety. Meanwhile, construction on the site will be closed until the area is pumped, the damaged area is inspected."