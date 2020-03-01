Flavor Flav hits Bernie Sanders with cessation and withdrawal by use of public enemy in campaign

%MINIFYHTMLb7292d0759669c8667fcf27b19a8063411% %MINIFYHTMLb7292d0759669c8667fcf27b19a8063412%

WENN / Instar / Derrick Salters

In a legal warning issued by his lawyers, the hip hop group member emphasizes that "he has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and that any suggestion to the contrary is totally false."

Up News Info –

Rap veteran Flav Flav has sent a cessation and withdrawal notice to US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to stop using Public EnemyThe name and its resemblance in campaign propaganda.

Co-founder of the group Chuck D He signed up to perform on Sunday (March 1) with his band, Public Enemy Radio, at a rally in Los Angeles for the candidate, who is running for the Democratic nomination to face the president Donald Trump in November.

But many media reports and posters promoting the event simply noticed the appearance of Public Enemy, and Flav is furious.

In a legal warning issued by his lawyers, the 60-year-old insists that neither he nor the iconic creators of "Fight the Power" successes as an entity have officially endorsed the 2020 elections, and he wants it to remain so .

"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit, his voice alone does not speak for the public enemy," Flav's lawyer Matthew H. Friedman wrote.

"The planned performance will only be Public Enemy's Chuck D, it will not be a Public Enemy performance … To be clear, Flav and, by extension, the Hall of Fame hip hop act Public Enemy with which his image and name it has become synonymous with not supporting any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is totally false. "

In particular, with a demonstration poster announcing the association of "Bernie Sanders + Public Enemy" at the concert, Friedman continued: "It is unfortunate that a political campaign is so neglected with the artistic integrity of such iconoclastic figures in American culture ( sic)."

On Saturday, Chuck D struck back at his original bandmate, who most recently made a name for himself on reality television, threatening to take him out of the legendary group altogether.

"Flavor chooses to dance for their money and not do a benevolent job like this," he replied. "You have one year to act and get in order or leave."

Chuck's lawyer insisted that his client "could act as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to" because "he is the sole owner of the Public Enemy brand," but on Sunday, the 59-year-old man went to Twitter to do so. It is clear that he was not fighting with Flav over politics, because his old friend does not keep up with current affairs.

"It's not about BERNIE with Flav … he doesn't know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders (sic)," Chuck tweeted, referring to the violent reaction. Garth brooks recently received from some fans who had confused the country's superstar Barry sanders football shirt for a backup of the Vermont Senator.

"So I don't attack FLAV because of what he doesn't know," Chuck continued. "I have to leave him in the crib, so trying to fill his person with political poise is absolutely stupid." Obviously I understand his madness after all this time. Duh, you don't know him from a cigar box or me either (sic). "

The Sanders Sunday rally will also be presented with appearances of acting legends Dick van dykeand comedian Sarah Silverman.