Flame striker Johnny Gaudreau dedicates a winning goal to the deceased grandfather

Johnny Gaudreau is no stranger to finding the bottom of the net, with 149 goals to his name before Sunday's action.

When the Calgary Flames striker reached No. 150 on Sunday against the Florida Panthers, Gaudreau let out a roar and an enthusiastic thrust from his fists, but had nothing to do with reaching a milestone. The 26-year-old revealed after the game that his paternal grandfather died the day before, and Gaudreau dedicated the goal to his loved one.

"My grandfather passed away just … before our game in Tampa (Saturday) and I found out after the game, so it's a difficult day," Gaudreau said. said. "It's nice to find the network there for him in the first (period). It's crap to lose people, but I was quite excited to get that one for him."

Gaudreau's goal reached the 6:21 mark of the first period, with Salem's native, N.J., breaking a wrist shot that passed over the Panthers netminder Sam Montembeault from the left confrontation circle. The goal of the power game was the first game of the game and the first of three for Calgary, as it claimed a 3-0 victory.

"It was huge," Flames coach Geoff Ward said of Gaudreau's goal. "You know, every time you can get up, the leaders are very important in this league and every time you can get up early, I think it's a good thing for your team."

As big as the goal was for the team, which is in the middle of a tight playoff race and fell to Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Ward noted that the news of Gaudreau's grandfather's death brought together Calgary players on a human level .

"When something happens to someone there, the rest of the boys, they know and care, and when they see him go out and play the way he played (Sunday), the boys want to pick them up and the boys want to make sure they are doing everything possible for him and our team to succeed, "Ward said. "I think that basically from the point of view of taking care of each other's teammates, and of being as strict as they are, they care."

For Gaudreau, who told reporters that he shared his first and last name with his grandfather, his work on Sunday was a tribute. He also helped in T.J. Brodie's third period marker to seal the victory, but it was his goal and the moment that meant "a lot."

"He watched many of my games and always supported me and my brother a lot playing hockey," Gaudreau said of his grandfather. "It was a special time to find the network there and it's emotional, so it was great."