Five people shot at night near Brighton; authorities hunting three suspects

Five people were shot near Brighton on Saturday night and authorities are looking for three suspects, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

%MINIFYHTML1270932921322cbf5e4632773b3e2f5511% %MINIFYHTML1270932921322cbf5e4632773b3e2f5512%

The five people were treated for injuries that were not fatal, according to a statement from Sheriff Steve Reams.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Weld County Road 2 and Starr Lane, according to the statement. Witnesses described three men as suspects and said they were in a car with two women.

The first man was described as Latino, aged 20 to 22, with his hair cut in a bowl with a faded side, according to the sheriff's office. Both the second and third men were described as black and were just over 20 years old, according to the sheriff's office. Both had hair in bun, they said.

The suspects were driving a silver four-door sports car, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle could have been a Dodge Charger.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, but the authorities do not believe there is a danger to the general public. No arrests had been made until Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the case should call the sheriff's office at (970) 400-2889.