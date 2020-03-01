First Nations receive death threats due to battle in Canada oil pipeline | Racism

Dani, six, looks questioningly into her mother's eyes for comfort. It is not the first time that Dani asks his mother, Michelle Alexis, if they can be harmed by the color of their skin. In fact, it is almost a regular occurrence. And lately, threats feel more sinister, says Michelle.

Michelle, a single mother of two daughters, Dani and Teyla, 10, survived a difficult childhood, one full of abuse and dysfunction, which passed in and out of the foster care system.

%MINIFYHTMLbf0dd359201620e2426ad87ac86b6a1911% %MINIFYHTMLbf0dd359201620e2426ad87ac86b6a1912%

The family are First Nations, members of the Alexis Nakota Sioux tribe in Alberta, Canada.

In early February, Michelle says that she and her girls were called "dirty,quot; and that they were targeted by other racial slurs by a white woman at a shopping center in Edmonton.

He inspired her to start the Movement for Peace of Change, which seeks to bring together people of different races and cultures to celebrate who they are and counter racism.

Michelle organized a traditional tribal round dance at the mall that attracted hundreds of participants last week.

But racial tensions have intensified in Canada since then.

"I turn on the television, it's (racism) there," says Michelle from her apartment in Edmonton. "In my children's school, it's there. When we have groceries, it's there. Online it's there. My kids are afraid, I'm not going to lie."

Supporters of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; land defenders block a road in Victoria, British Columbia, as part of protests against the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline (Kevin Light / Reuters)

& # 39; Kill a native protester & # 39;

Racism occurs in a context of growing tensions over the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Hereditary chiefs of the First Nation of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en are struggling to stop the construction of the pipeline in their traditional territories in British Columbia. Demonstrations and infrastructure blockades have been carried out throughout the country in support of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, with many indigenous tribes asserting their lands and their indigenous rights in what has become a confrontation with industry and provincial and federal governments.

The blockades have resulted in approximately 1,500 temporary layoffs, backing ports and delaying the delivery of essential goods to the eastern provinces of Canada.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government held a meeting of the public security and national security committee of the House of Commons on Thursday, where a deputy from the opposition Conservative Party, Doug Shipley, asked the Minister of Public Security and Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair, if the railroad blockades constituted an act of terrorism under the country's penal code. Blair answered no.

Even so, there has been a violent reaction from some non-indigenous Canadians, which has taken the form of threats, insults and attacks online and in person against indigenous peoples.

Among some of the comments made online to indigenous peoples during the past week and documented by Al Jazeera were: "Why not simply surround them all and put them in the gas chamber?" and "I'm sure my truck could kill a native protester 40 km or less away."

& # 39; This is a threat & # 39;

Since the Ontario Provincial Police arrested 10 Tyendinaga land defenders who blocked the railroad through their territory on Monday, the Mohawks have backed down. The television reports in the main Canadian media transmit images of Mohawks burning tires and throwing them on the train track in an attempt to block the passage of trains.

On February 26, an email was sent to the representatives of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en media and to the municipality of Tyendinaga, threatening the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and the tribes Tyendinaga Mohawk.

"You and your punk friends, the Mohawk warriors, must suspend the blockages. If they don't, they will find a bomb in their mailbox and their parents will be in danger. This is a threat, they are on warning," the email said.

Police say they only investigate the threats if the people on the receiving side file a complaint. But Freda Huson, a spokesman for Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; en, a house at Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, told Ricochet Media: "We didn't know what to do with it or what to do with it. We don't know trust that the police will really do something with that. "

Ontario police put out burning flames on Canadian national railroad tracks near a camp Tyendinaga Mohawk land defenders, established in support of the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in which they try to stop the construction of the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline in British Columbia (Alex Filipe / Reuters)

The group of young indigenous people of the Assembly of the Seven Generations of Ottawa (A7G) says that its members have received death threats since they showed their support for the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in participating in a demonstration that closed the Streets in downtown Ottawa on Monday.

Since then, A7G spokeswoman Dani Lanouette says her group has filed two official complaints with the Ottawa Police Service (PAHO).

Back in Alberta, two videos were reported to the police in Ponoka on February 28. The videos, which had been posted on Snapchat and Facebook, It seems to show teenagers using racist and sexist insults, including one that says, "I'm going to hunt you this time, how about that?"

The Deputy Executive Director and Senior Legal Adviser of the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) Monette Maillet fears that hate speech that is not controlled can have tragic consequences.

"History has proved it," she says. "(The Rwandan genocide, the Holocaust) began with a hate speech. Hatred dehumanizes. It seeks the destruction of a people."

The CHRC has no jurisdiction to deal with hate speech online and even if they did, she says they would not have the ability to handle the "overwhelming,quot; number of cases. That jurisdiction lies with the provincial police, but proving the intention to incite hatred can be a long and lengthy process. As a result, there is little protection for people who receive hate speech and threats on social networks, says Maillet.



& # 39; We pray & # 39;

"How do we defend ourselves?" Dani asks his mother.

"We pray," says Michelle, softly.

She tells her daughters that they are important, that they are destined to be here, like any other person, and that Waka (Creator) is taking care of them.

Michelle wants others to understand her worldview, a Nakota Sioux who looks at this chaotic situation in a different way. For Michelle, what is being developed is an indigenous sacred responsibility that the dominant society does not understand. This conflict over a pipeline is really about defending the future, she says.

"We have to advocate for our relationships: land, animals, water," he explains. "But I pray for the people who inflict these traumatic things on us. I ask (the Creator) to embrace those who do not understand."

Michelle Alexis with her daughters Taya, 10 and Dani, six (Screenshot / Al Jazeera)

The case of Colten Boushie

Meanwhile, just over 500 km east, in the prairie city of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Erica Violet Lee takes a break after several days of supervising a rail blockade established there. She is a community organizer and graduated from the Social Justice program at the University of Toronto. He is also a member of the First Thunderchild Nation and supports the hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

Lee says that she and other people who participated in the blockade were threatened by a group of counter-protesters.

"They yelled at us saying racial insults like & # 39; Indians & # 39 ;, & # 39; lazy & # 39; and assumed that none of us had a job," she says. "It was difficult not to respond. We are in defense of future generations, we were not doing anything illegal."

Lee says some of the protesters shouted about Colten Boushie.

Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old from the First Nation of the Red Pheasant, was shot dead at a rural Saskatchewan farm in 2016, after he reportedly stopped with four friends to seek help for a flat tire. There was an altercation with the owner of the farm, Gerald Stanley, who suspected they were trying to steal a quad bike.

Stanley shot Boushie at close range and claimed self-defense. Boushie died instantly. Protests broke out in Canada after Stanley's trial and acquittal in 2018 for involuntary manslaughter.

"They (the counter-protesters) mentioned Colten Boushie and said he deserved to die."

Lee says police showed up to keep protesters away from protesters, but, worried about their safety, Lee's group eventually He decided to pack his demonstration and return home.

& # 39; Guided by a higher power & # 39;

In Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, directly east of Saskatchewan, is the largest urban population of indigenous peoples in Canada. That's where Sean Parenteau, cameraman and member of the First Nations of Duck Bay and Cross Lake lives.

He says he has experienced a roller coaster of emotions recently.

Parenteau attended a rally in support of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday and says he came face to face with an angry white man shouting at him racial slurs. When Parenteau moved away from him, he accidentally knocked down an old man who stood behind him.

"He was aggressive from the beginning. You could see the ugly face on him," he explains.

Parenteau says he wanted to defend himself, but instead alerted the nearby security guards, who took the man away.

That night, Parenteau says he cried in his wife's arms.

"I'm tired of what I see, this racism," he explains.

"But we (the indigenous peoples) will become stronger, educated. And a higher power will guide us."

& # 39; What native communities spend every day & # 39;

After the Canadian National Railway closed its entire network east of Toronto due to the actions of land defenders along the rail line near Belleville, Ontario, Canadians on the east coast began rationing reserves of propane.

Ruby Paul, a resident of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, in eastern Canada, says he is monitoring news reports for updates on propane supplies, but is not too worried about running out of it. Their concerns are focused on growing tensions.

"It is unfortunate that this has happened. I feel sorry for the people who are fighting in this situation," says Paul, who is a member of Mi & # 39; kmaq of the First Eskasoni Nation.

"But people forget and don't consider what native communities spend every day. This is what it takes for First Nations to be heard by the government and the general public. First Nations have taken their lands. and () promised that the government will forever consider the best for the preservation of the rights, land and resources of Mother Earth. "

Paul says she tries not to read racist comments on social media because they are "hurtful."

On February 19, a group of non-indigenous people in Alberta dismantled an established blockade west of Edmonton. Around a dozen protesters left the area after those who removed the blockade removed pieces of wood, signs and camping materials from the tracks and threw them into the back of a van.

The leader of a separatist movement there known as "Wexit,quot; led the demolition. "Hello Trudeau! Do you like how we deal with the Edmonton rail block today?" Peter Downing wrote on his Facebook page after the removal of the blockade. "This is how we deal with scum-sucking communist diners in Alberta!"

Less than 10 minutes by car from where that scene took place, Michelle snuggles her daughters at night and prays with them. Light a stain and the room is filled with the comforting smell of sweet grass. "I ask him (the Creator) to hold them," he says of his daughters.