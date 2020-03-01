Finn Russell may return for Scotland's summer tour, but will not play in Six Nations | Rugby Union News





Finn Russell has missed the entire campaign of the Six Nations of Scotland

Finn Russell could return for Scotland's summer tour after positive conversations with head coach Gregor Townsend.

He will not play any role in the rest of the Six Nations, but it is understood that the Racing 92 player will convene the coaches meeting this week to share his vision of rugby and French players.

Scottish Rugby Union tweeted: "Although it does not appear on the team, positive discussions have been held with substitute Finn Russell, with the aim of continuing over the next few weeks to participate in the next Summer Tests." "

Scotland also summoned Lewis Carmichael from Edinburgh's second row to his squad during the rest of the championship, with the withdrawal of Worcester Warriors' back row, Cornell du Preez.

It was also confirmed that Du Preez teammate Darcy Graham will not play any role in the Six Nations after injuring his knee at the start of the competition.

Lewis Carmichael has been called by Gregor Townsend

Scotland squad updated:

FORWARD

Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, Lewis Carmichael, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Tom Gordon, Nick Haining, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner , Rory Sutherland, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson

Backs

Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Matt Scott, Kyle Steyn, Ratu Tagive, Duncan Weir