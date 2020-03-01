Fear of the coronavirus leaves the faithful without Mass in northern Italy

Father Livio Fanzaga, director of the Catholic radio station Radio Maria, attributed the spread of the virus to Satan and called the epidemic "a warning from the heavens,quot; against materialism.

Around Milan, the faithful could visit churches only to pray in private, and they could not sit together in large congregations.

Francesco Ferraro, a sacristan of the Holy Mary Announced in the Chiesa Rossa church in Milan, said that older people did not understand that they could not go to Mass, since even during World War II "they used to meet even more and pray together." Giovanna Mazzola, 72, said he had seen three separate masses on television, but he went to church anyway and was sad to see people "sitting away from each other."

The iconic Duomo cathedral in Milan opened a small section, mostly empty, for the faithful.

"I went to pray a little," said Michele Lorenzi, 80, after lighting a candle for her late sick parents and sisters. Only about 10 people were inside with him, and guards with masks patrolled central ships and empty benches. "It's very very sad."

Pope Francis, in Rome, had tried to avoid such interruptions.

"I want to express again my closeness to those who suffer from the coronavirus and the health workers who are treating them," Francis said Wednesday after shaking hands with prelates and the faithful in the front rows of a crowd in which few People wore masks.

When Francis, who lost part of a lung due to a respiratory illness in his youth, suffered a cold last week, some media outlets established a connection with the virus. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Sunday: "There is no evidence to diagnose the Pope with anything other than the cold."