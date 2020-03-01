Facebook "friend,quot; emerges in real life – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I live in a fairly large community and I am a member of several local interest groups on Facebook.

Some are related to hobbies, and others are community problems (and rant / rave about those problems).

I'm curious to know what someone should do if they see another member of the group in public. Should I say hello?

Recently, I have seen individuals in a public place and recognized them from these Facebook groups. In one case, I was a lady from a hobby group I am in, and we were both in a hurry, but she also recognized me and gave me a quick smile and greetings (and I did the same).

The second instance was a gentleman who is a member of several of the subject groups. To be honest, he has earned some reputation as basically a troll.

He is sarcastic and likes to play the devil's lawyer most of the time, but I wouldn't call him particularly derogatory.

I saw him in a fast food place, and I wasn't 100 percent sure of recognizing him, but when he left, he turned to me, gave me a radiant smile and laughed. Later that day, although he did not name me specifically, he made a publication in one of the groups indicating that, although some might say that it is a troll, at least now someone had proof that he did not eat as one.

I wonder if in the future I should greet a local teammate in a group.

– Facebook flummoxed

Dear Flummoxed: Finding someone in real life whom you only know in the online world can be a surreal experience. I would compare it to finding a local TV host. You recognize the person, but where from? Once you can locate the person accurately, it may be too late.

Yes, if you enjoy benign interactions online, you should definitely say hello. I was lucky to form wonderful friendships in the real world with people I met online, and the beauty of community groups is that by the time they meet, they already know a lot about the other person.

