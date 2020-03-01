Facebook "friend,quot; emerges in real life – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I live in a fairly large community and I am a member of several local interest groups on Facebook.

%MINIFYHTML57ee5b812f710a432138a9574fc30c5111% %MINIFYHTML57ee5b812f710a432138a9574fc30c5112%

Some are related to hobbies, and others are community problems (and rant / rave about those problems).

I'm curious to know what someone should do if they see another member of the group in public. Should I say hello?

Recently, I have seen individuals in a public place and recognized them from these Facebook groups. In one case, I was a lady from a hobby group I am in, and we were both in a hurry, but she also recognized me and gave me a quick smile and greetings (and I did the same).

The second instance was a gentleman who is a member of several of the subject groups. To be honest, he has earned some reputation as basically a troll.

He is sarcastic and likes to play the devil's lawyer most of the time, but I wouldn't call him particularly derogatory.

I saw him in a fast food place, and I wasn't 100 percent sure of recognizing him, but when he left, he turned to me, gave me a radiant smile and laughed. Later that day, although he did not name me specifically, he made a publication in one of the groups indicating that, although some might say that it is a troll, at least now someone had proof that he did not eat as one.

I wonder if in the future I should greet a local teammate in a group.

– Facebook flummoxed

Dear Flummoxed: Finding someone in real life whom you only know in the online world can be a surreal experience. I would compare it to finding a local TV host. You recognize the person, but where from? Once you can locate the person accurately, it may be too late.

Yes, if you enjoy benign interactions online, you should definitely say hello. I was lucky to form wonderful friendships in the real world with people I met online, and the beauty of community groups is that by the time they meet, they already know a lot about the other person.

However, if your instincts tell you to stay away, then definitely do it.

Dear Amy: My husband and I went to a restaurant. When we asked for the check, they told us that a family that had just left had paid for our dinner.

We both ask: "Why?"

The waitress said: "I don't know. They just did it."

I asked if they were frequent customers and the waitress said no.

We asked for the name on their credit card to be able to thank them and they told us they paid in cash.

We can not understand. Do you have any idea why anyone would do this?

– Diners wondering

Dear I ask: The motivation behind this is simple: there are some kind and generous people in this world who enjoy performing anonymous acts of kindness.

You and your husband could have reminded your parents or other loved ones in your own lives.

Perhaps they only received a small unexpected gain and wanted to celebrate being generous. Or maybe an anonymous person had recently picked up his check and wanted to "pay it."

I hope this gesture makes you smile. (It makes me laugh). I also hope you can accept this generosity with an open mind and heart. You could pay this by performing an anonymous act of kindness towards another person.

Dear Amy: I read the letter signed "Survivor,quot;, who wants to face his stalker.

It could be that bully.

Like the survivor, I was also sexually abused, starting at age six. I didn't know how to ask for help and instead I screamed for hours and hours until I lost my voice. Also, as the survivor, nobody helped me.

I was terrified of everyone and everything until I started hating everyone and everything. Especially myself.

I wish I could tell the person that I intimidated that it had nothing to do with her and everything to do with me. That I thought I was somehow protecting myself by intimidating her. It was how I kept people away from me. I think about her every day.

I try to live every day now being kind. After years of alcoholism, I finally became sober and I am trying to help others in their sobriety.

– Also a survivor

Dear Survivor: In my response, I noted that stalkers are often victims themselves. Congratulations on your own healing.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)