F.D.A. Extends coronavirus tests in the United States

"Because of these limited resources, we were unable to test some of our patients," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Dr. Schaffner said a patient had come earlier this week who had developed symptoms of an upper respiratory infection after traveling to Italy, where a group of coronavirus infections was observed. He referred the patient to the state laboratory, but officials said he could not be tested because he did not comply with the C.D.C. test criteria at the moment.

The limitations of the tests may also have prevented health officials from detecting cases previously in California, Oregon and the state of Washington, where it was discovered that people had coronavirus infections despite having no history of travel to China or exposure to someone with a confirmed infection. Those patients did not meet the previous criteria of C.D.C. for the test. Since then, a person in Washington died from the coronavirus.

"If we could perform the test before, I am sure we would have identified the patients before," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, the public health health officer in Seattle and King County, where the first death was reported on Saturday. .

Both C.D.C. and the F.D.A. He did have the option of adopting the test approved by the World Health Organization, and public health experts said it was not clear why the agencies decided not to. Instead, the C.D.C. He chose to move on with his own test, and promised to distribute replacement kits soon.

"In retrospect, it seems like a bad decision," said a C.D.C. of high rank. official who requested anonymity and was not authorized to speak with the media.

On Saturday, President Trump, along with senior health officials in his administration, continued to claim that the risk of coronavirus for the American public was low. But some public health experts have suggested that cases may go unnoticed in several places, given the number of American travelers abroad who may have returned to their countries from countries that were just beginning to detect infections as the virus spread. Worldwide.