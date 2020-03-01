Every revelation Justin Bieber has made in the last year

At 24, Justin Bieber He decided to get serious.
Sober, perhaps for the first time in his adult life, he fulfilled that goal of "marrying at age 25," as he had once said. WWD, sealing yours forever with spontaneous votes in court. He also truly dedicated himself to treating his continuous anxiety and depression, beginning a regimen of antidepressants, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and appointments with a specialist in brain disorders.
But it wasn't until he turned the calendar last March, new girlfriend Hailey Bieber at his side and the promising progress that was happening in his therapy sessions, he decided that he was ready to talk about everything.
"It's been through so much in the last three, four years since his last album came out," Hailey said of 2015 Purpose, "and he left the other side of some really dark times. He is still who he is and that is why people are attracted to him because he has a story to tell."
His current medium is his YouTube Originals documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, a 10-episode event that has seen the Grammy winner uncover his fight with drugs, mental health and his reckless actions like a twenties with endless cash and little supervision.
But one could argue that he has been preparing for this type of revelation throughout the year, letting his fans come in slowly starting with the fashion Cover interview he did with his new wife just before his birthday last March.
There, the newlyweds admitted that they were experiencing more than a honeymoon stage in their nascent marriage. "We come from a really genuine place. But we are two young people who are learning on the fly," the 23-year-old model and television presenter shared. "I will not sit here and lie and say that everything is a magical fantasy. It will always be difficult. It is a choice. You do not feel it every day. You do not get up every day saying: I am absolutely in love and you are perfect That is not what it is to be married, but there is something beautiful in that anyway: to want to fight for something, to commit to building with someone. "
Part of that fight, her husband shared, has been solving their different personalities and communication styles. "Fighting is good," he said. "Doesn't the Bible speak about righteous anger? We don't want to lose each other. We don't want to say something wrong, so we've been struggling to not express our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it has been very difficult to get her to say what she feels. "
It was an act of careful balance that they began to dominate. "I am the emotionally unstable," he explained. "I find it hard to find peace. I feel that I care a lot and I want things to be so good and I want people to love me. Hailey is very logical and structured, what I need."
Clearly, the confessions provided a kind of liberation, with Bieber continuing to lift the curtain.
On a September Instagram, he shared how "he started using quite heavy drugs at age 19 and abused all my relationships," becoming "resentful, disrespectful to women and angry," setting the stage for what he would share. Seasons.
A little more than half a decade later, "I am sailing in the best season of my life & # 39; MARRIAGE & # 39 ;! Which is (an) incredibly new and amazing responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and everything else. He seems to be a good man. "
Then, as the 26-year-old begins a new and # blessed year of life with a new sound courtesy of his recently released Changes, reflect on the previous one, a time when you learned that it is never too late to apologize for what you have done.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201317 / 1024.JustinBieber.mh.020713.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 265934″ alt=”Justin Bieber”/>
In getting lost
"At first it was real," he said. fashion last year, "and then I was manufactured since, slowly, they took more and more control." At 16 with a fan base of young worshipers, "I began to feel too much. People love me, I'm the s-t, that's honestly what I thought. I became very arrogant and arrogant. I wore sunglasses inside."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020127 / rs_1024x759-200227103710-1024×759-bieber-gj-2-27-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1076352″ alt=”Justin Bieber”/>
Dark years
During a period between 2013 and 2014, a 19-year-old Bieber, equipped with a collection of $ 1.2 million cars, his own excavation of six bedrooms and 8,000 square feet and an entourage eager to encourage his worst impulses, for example, the Neighbor's house. In Calabasas, he warmed his private jet, urinated drunk in a mop bucket and earned a DUI while dragging his Lamborghini in Miami while the world lamented what had happened to the precociously talented teenager with the undeniable charm and sweet letters about The first love.
"I started valuing the wrong things in this business, because there were things hanging in front of me," he said in his YouTube Originals documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. "If I get this, I will be happy. If I do this, I will be happy. These are things that I think many people with safe homes learn at an early age. I never heard that security in a family,quot; I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and responsibility. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191120 / rs_634x1024-191220120917-634-justin-bieber.cl.122019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1057904″ alt=”Justin Bieber “/>
About your drug use
Smoking marijuana for the first time at age 13, he became "dependent,quot; on it over the next few years, and his substance abuse became increasingly serious. "There was a time when I was drinking lean, taking pills, making Molly, mushrooms, everything," he shared in the episode of "The Dark Season." "I was young, like everyone in the industry and people in the world who experience and do normal and growing things. But my experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020126 / rs_1024x759-200226152341-1024-justin-bieber.cm.22620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1076169″ alt=”Justin Bieber”/>
Hitting the rock bottom
His decision to clean himself came after more than a few terrifying nights. "My security entered my room at night to control my pulse," he shared in his documentary series. "People don't know how serious he got. He was legitimately crazy, scary. I woke up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was taking pills and smoking a joint and starting my day. It was just scary."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191131 / rs_1024x759-191231095818-JustinHailey3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059157″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber”/>
Your fears about settling down
While he was confident about Hailey's response to his 2018 proposal, he faced having more than a few anxieties before kneeling on that Caribbean beach. "I felt that, in the past, we talked, you know, I was asking the question and I felt that she would say yes. So I wasn't really nervous to say yes," he said in The Ellen DeGeneres show in January ", but the point is that I think I was more nervous about & # 39; Am I going to make this commitment? Can I make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what to say? & # 39 ; "
He struggled with that, he continued: "But finally I said: & # 39; I will make the decision and I will move on and I will be a husband and, you know, this is what I have always wanted. I will choose this woman and just do it & # 39; ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020118 / rs_634x1024-200218074229-634-Justin-Bieber-Hailey-Bieber-LT-021820-BGUS_1873608_016.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074235″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin”/>
Talking about sex, baby
When asked during a performance at the Indigo in London on The O2 how he spends a day off, the singer of "Yummy,quot; replied blatantly: "It just depends on who I am. When I am with my wife, we like … You you can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy … that's all we do. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019322 / rs_634x1024-190422041211-634-Justin-Bieber-Ariana-Grande-Coachella-LT-042219-GettyImages-1144296984.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "998833″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella”/>
Upon returning to the stage
I was definitely nervous to join Ariana Grande during his set of Coachella 2019. "I think we all, as humans, are trapped in this place, you know, the place of fear. You know, whatever we are dealing with, we are all dealing with fear to some degree. And in that place in my life, I was only fighting a lot of things internally, "he explained to DeGeneres in January. "And then, I was afraid. I was afraid, you know, of what people thought. I was afraid, you know, & # 39; can I do this again? & # 39;"
The anxious response of the crowd was met with relief. "It was like & # 39; Ok & # 39;" he said in an appearance in February on Apple Music Beats 1. "It gave me a kind of confidence boost and reminded me, because it had been so long since I was on stage, it just reminded me of what …" Oh, this is what I do. . This is what I am good at. And I don't need to run from it. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202013 / rs_1024x759-200203160813-1024-Bieber-youtube-video-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069692″ alt=”Justin Bieber, YouTube series”/>
About its shocking diagnosis
With the launch of his effort on YouTube, Bieber was ready to post other news. "While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like shit, methamphetamine, etc., they didn't realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic monkey that affected my disease, skin, brain function, energy and health in general, "he wrote in an Instagram post in January.
He shared more about his treatment, including NAD IV therapy, in Seasons. "I am committed to improving and committed to doing whatever I have to do, whether inconvenient or not, because I know that it is ultimately not just for me," he said. "Being the best I will help me to be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can be."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202013 / rs_1024x759-200203160813-1024-Bieber-youtube-video-4.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069693″ alt=”Justin Bieber, YouTube series”/>
The wisdom that I would share with others
"Sometimes, when life throws you things you can't control, your natural attitude is to be upset or disappointed or discouraged," he said in his documentary series. However, he has learned how key it is to "fight those feelings, which are only feelings at the end of the day,quot;, and take that first step, either to address the next project or just get out of bed.
"I know a lot of people feel the same, so I just want to say you're not alone," he shared. "There are people who are going through this with you. It is worth living life. If you are not going to give up, all you have to do is move on."
