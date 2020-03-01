Every revelation Justin Bieber has made in the last year

There, the newlyweds admitted that they were experiencing more than a honeymoon stage in their nascent marriage. "We come from a really genuine place. But we are two young people who are learning on the fly," the 23-year-old model and television presenter shared. "I will not sit here and lie and say that everything is a magical fantasy. It will always be difficult. It is a choice. You do not feel it every day. You do not get up every day saying: I am absolutely in love and you are perfect That is not what it is to be married, but there is something beautiful in that anyway: to want to fight for something, to commit to building with someone. "

Part of that fight, her husband shared, has been solving their different personalities and communication styles. "Fighting is good," he said. "Doesn't the Bible speak about righteous anger? We don't want to lose each other. We don't want to say something wrong, so we've been struggling to not express our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it has been very difficult to get her to say what she feels. "