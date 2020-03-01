Everton 1 – 1 Man Utd

%MINIFYHTML8a3b26c2d0ac6b87c56d52c5f290b0ea11% %MINIFYHTML8a3b26c2d0ac6b87c56d52c5f290b0ea12%

Bruno Fernandes avoided David de Gea's blush when he rescued a point for Manchester United after the goalkeeper's howler gave Everton the lead in a 1-1 draw full of incidents, and VAR also ruled out a late winner of Dominic Calvert -Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin charged De Gea's hesitant clearance to give Everton the lead with just three minutes left on the clock at Goodison Park, but Fernandes matched his third goal in three games in half an hour, hitting home a momentum near the post. that Jordan Pickford will be disappointed not to have saved.

Gylfi Sigurdsson crashed a free kick against the post in the second half and an impressive double save from Pickford denied that the substitute Odion Ighalo was the winner at the time of detention, but VAR had the last word when Calvert-Lewin's deflected shot, in the aggregate time, he was discarded by technology after judging Sigurdsson, who was lying in an offside position, interfered with the game.

The decision prompted boos by Goodison Park's faithful, while manager Carlo Ancelotti received a direct red card for his protests with referee Chris Kavanagh after Everton controversially denied the opportunity to close the gap in fifth place. United to two points.

Player Ratings Everton: Pickford (5), Coleman (5), Holgate (7), Keane (6), Baines (7), Davies (6), Gomes (7), Sigurdsson (7), Walcott (6), Richarlison (6), Calvert-Lewin (8). Subs: Sidibe (6), Bernard (6), Kean (n / a). Man Utd: De Gea (4), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (7), Matic (7), Fred (6), McTominay (6), Fernandes (8), Greenwood ( 6), martial (6). Subs: Mata (5), Ighalo (5), Williams (n / a) Party man: Bruno Fernandes

How Fernandes and VAR saved De Gea's blushes

Image:

Bruno Fernandes was on target again for Man Utd in his 1-1 draw at Everton



United had kept a goal to zero in six of his previous seven games, but that race came to an end in three minutes at Merseyside in the strangest circumstances, as Calvert-Lewin charged a lethargic clearance of De Gea to send the bouncing ball In the net .

8 – Since the first game of Carlo Ancelotti by Everton in Boxing Day, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more goals in the Premier League than any other player (8). Connection. pic.twitter.com/BoF00oUHUi – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

The frantic start assured that there was no time for the self-pity of the Spaniard, who expired for giving Everton the first game by denying them a second moment later, tilting Calvert-Lewin's low effort for the post.

But United resisted the initial Everton attack and established a foothold in the game, with Nemanja Matic hitting the crossbar in six minutes and Anthony Martial dragged a shot before the Serbian impulse drew a Pickford save.

Team news Andre Gomes completed his remarkable return to the starting lineup of Everton, 119 days after his horrible ankle injury against Tottenham. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Tom Davies and Theo Walcott also returned, as Everton made five changes since the Arsenal defeat.

United made five changes since the victory over the Brugge Club when Anthony Martial returned from an injury, while David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood were also retired.

Mason Greenwood looked at a header over the crossbar in 17 minutes and it was not long before United's pressure finally said on Everton's goal, with the drive flash near the intermittent Fernandes post under Pickford's defense.

However, after having left the canvas, a defensive lapse almost undid all of United's hard work, but Richarlison was unable to direct Leighton Baines' sumptuous cross to the target in the halftime blow.

19 – Bruno Fernandes has participated directly in 19 goals (10 goals and 9 assists) in 21 league games this season for Sporting CP and Manchester United, scoring or assisting in three consecutive games for United. Influential. pic.twitter.com/TudeAlRpY0 – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

Everton returned from the break with a renewed measure of control and United was forced to absorb the constant pressure of Toffees. Sigurdsson fired an impressive free kick against United's goal frame at 57 minutes, before Calvert-Lewin's near post drew De Gea with his feet.

Fernandes sought to lead United towards victory later with an increase in Everton territory, but Baines brilliantly hooked his square pass just as Ighalo seemed ready to score his first Premier League goal for his new club.

And, in an exciting final, Pickford frustrated Ighalo with two saves at close range in the final minute before Everton controversially denied the winning goal at the time of detention with a VAR decision that left Goodison's faithful with the most flavor Bitter in the mouth

Whats Next?

Sunday March 8 1:00 p.m.



Sunday March 8 4:00 p.m.



Everton travels to Chelsea in the Premier League on Super Sunday at 2pm, live Sky sports. United will travel to Derby in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday at 8 p.m., before receiving the City rivals in the Manchester derby on Super Sunday from 4.30 p.m., live Sky sports.