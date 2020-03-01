Ernesto Cardenal, Nicaraguan priest, poet and revolutionary, dies at 95

%MINIFYHTML57c96c0df419063316bafeec6da11b0e11% %MINIFYHTML57c96c0df419063316bafeec6da11b0e12%

and other galaxies.

We come from the stars, and we will return to them.

Cardinal Father reading his book of poems in 1980. Credit… Lachmann / Ullstein Bild, through Getty Images

Ernesto Cardenal Martínez was born on January 20, 1925 in a high-class family in Granada, a city on Lake Nicaragua. He studied literature at Managua and Columbia University in New York City, where he read Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson and Ezra Pound.

He returned to Nicaragua in the 1950s, but after a failed coup against the Somoza family, he fled and joined the Trappist monastery Gethsemani, in Kentucky, where he became friends with the American monk and writer Thomas Merton. He was ordained a priest after his subsequent return to Nicaragua.

Father Cardinal was one of the first supporters of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, founded in the early 1960s, named after Augusto César Sandino, the revolutionary who had led a guerrilla campaign against the US occupation of Nicaragua in the decades of 1920 and 1930 and was killed. in 1934

Father Cardinal promoted the cause after settling on an island in Solentiname. archipelago, on the vast lake of Nicaragua near the southern border, in the 1960s. He built a chapel, founded a colony of artists and taught literature and painting to local residents.

His poetry began to gain recognition. He became known for what he called his "Epigrams,quot;: lyric outbursts about love and longing mixed with political and social comments against the Somoza regime. In one, he wrote:

I have delivered clandestine brochures,

shouting: LONG LIVE FREEDOM! In the middle of the street

defying armed guards.

I participated in the April rebellion:

but pale when I pass by your house

and a look from you makes me tremble.

His sermons were also political, full of denunciations of the Somoza regime. Some of his young parishioners became "guerrillas," and the island became a central military training camp for the Sandinista movement. After the Sandinistas came to power in 1979, after a bloody period of riots, guerrilla resistance and a massive kidnapping operation in the capital, Father Cardenal was appointed Minister of Culture by the leader of the board, Daniel Ortega.

As government minister, Father Cardinal sought what he called "democratization of culture." He created poetry workshops throughout the country, taking advantage of the rich poetic tradition of Nicaragua, embodied in part by Rubén Darío, who led a Latin American modernist literary movement at the end of the 19th century.