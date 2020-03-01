Erica Mena poses with her baby and shows her torn figure

Erica Mena published a photo in which she is walking her and Safaree's girl. People are still surprised by their good care of Erica after giving birth not too long ago.

Just the other day, he shared a photo in which he was flaunting his belly and his fans appreciated that he was not hiding his post-pregnancy appearance.

"On our way to be extra on this beautiful Saturday ☺️ @fashionnova #FashionnovaPartner," Erica captioned her post.

Somoene said: Puedo I can see you totally doing a kind of stuff @upcloseandstylish with your baby and I would be totally here for it !! 😍 ’

A follower raised Erica's son and cast a shadow: Era Was he your son? Are you not doing familiar things? So you're going to show it off but not your son? Just asking ?? I would love to see it too. "

Another fan answered the previous question and explained the real situation with Erica's son: "Baby, she said her son is an age when he is his own individual." He has friends and a social life outside his mother's platform and he would prefer not to publish it. So respect your wishes and privacy. "

Another follower said: ‘@iamerica_mena I love that you are sincere about being a mother and at the same time allow your children to have privacy and allow them to choose the attention of the public when appropriate! Long-term self-esteem is safe and healthy for them. You choose and it is admirable! "

A fan told Erica: ‘I hope you have a beautiful Saturday! I hope you have a good day and a good day! Aww so beautiful! Why are you dressed in black? I love you and I wish I could meet you! "

A follower mentioned the vaccine issue: ‘@iamerica_mena you look great listen … listen … I appreciate your voice about the facts of these deadly poison injections 💉. Thank you very much for using your platform to publicize. Have you taken a look at the 5G and its correlation with all this madness? Please do it! You are a voice and your platform is your stage. Use it wisely and help us save our future. Thank you ❤️ If you are interested in some useful links and documentaries, I am pleased to share them. "

Erica is living her best life these days with Safaree and her children.



