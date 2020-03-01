England – Women vs West Indies – Women and Statistics

England qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 Women's World Cup by knocking out the West Indies with a victory of 46 races in Sydney.

In a test and spin field, the third consecutive century of Nat Sciver (57 of 56 balls) half a century in a row in the tournament raised England to a score of 143-5.

Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, winners of the West Indies match in the 2016 final against Australia, placed 29 for the second wicket before the latter had to retire injured by 15 with what appeared to be a groin injury.

It would prove to be the turning point of the game, as the trio of spinners in England tormented their opponents, with the slow left owner Sophie Ecclestone taking 3-7, skater Sarah Glenn 2-16 and the subsidiary Mady Villiers, making her debut in the World Cup. , for Lauren Winfield, claiming 1-30 when the West Indies fell short in 97-9.

England's game plan had been altered from the beginning, since, after winning the draw and choosing to hit first, Tammy Beaumont, promoted to open after a debate of the entire tournament, was fired by a duck, lbw a Shakera Selman (1-23).

Selman would have something to say in a couple more layoffs in England, a brilliant dive catch for Danni Wyatt (29 of 27) and a direct hit when he saw the back of patron Heather Knight (17 of 14) after a lazy run .

The race between the wickets had been abrupt during the innings, the blow was rotated regularly and they became two and, anchored by the eighth T20I fifty of Sciver, England had a platform from which to attack in the last innings of the entrances.

Amy Jones (23th of 13), savoring her new role in the order, broke three limits and Katherine Brunt (10th of 4) finished the entries with consecutive limits since 36 races left the last three overs.

Chasing the highest score in the three World Cup games played at the Sydney Showground, the West Indies reacted by promoting Deandra Dottin, a great success.

But the brilliant Ecclestone represented Dottin, trapped in the middle of the field, nine in the third and, in search of great blows at the limit, the West Indies were constantly accumulating balls of points, unable to rotate the attack in the way that England had been so successful early.

Matthews and Taylor briefly gathered the entrances with a series of limits towards the back-end of the power game of six, but then, when Taylor fell injured in the eighth and Sarah Glenn knocked down Matthews (10) at the beginning of the ninth to all but Finish the contest.

Villiers claimed his first World Cup wicket in his first time, taking a brilliant return capture of his own bowling alley to see Shemaine Campbelle (1), while Glenn added Chedean Nation for a duck shortly thereafter.

Lee-Ann Kirby (20 of 15) struck some lustful blows further down the order, although Sciver and Brunt dropped him twice on 11 and 13 respectively, denying Glenn and Villiers added to their personal wicket counts.

Anya Shrubsole (1-13) He finally saw Kirby's back again, piercing the deep midwife where, this time, Sciver would not be wrong.

Thereafter, the West Indies withered in a great defeat when Ecclestone claimed a couple more around some embarrassing embarrasses to crown a hugely disappointing display.

