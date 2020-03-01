Elisabeth Moss would give up her salary to have Meryl Streep in & # 39; Handmaid & # 39; s Tale & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8375ba495284eadde678af1a5782bdc911% %MINIFYHTML8375ba495284eadde678af1a5782bdc912%

The actress of & # 39; Invisible Man & # 39; She is desperate to have her guest star idol in her television series so that & # 39; do anything & # 39 ;, even sacrifice her television rate.

Up News Info –

Actress Elisabeth Moss would sacrifice his television salary on "The maid's tale" to land Meryl streep As a guest star.

The 37-year-old woman has had no qualms about expressing her admiration for her idol Streep while promoting her new horror movie "The invisible man", and is desperate to work with the three-time Oscar winner in her dystopian drama series, based on the 1985 seminal novel by author Margaret Atwood of the same name.

"I would do anything," said Moss, who also serves as executive producer on "The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale," which was filmed in Canada.

"I would give up my salary, I would give up the salaries of other actors! They would too, they would be interested!" she laughed at the US daytime program "Strahan, Sara and Keke"." We would raise (our funds), we would go, we would personally take her to Canada! "

However, Moss fears that his obsession with Streep may take her to the receiving end of a protection order after naming the acting veteran as the person she would most like to spy if she were invisible.

"I never met her. I went through her on the street once," he shared. "I've never worked with her, obviously. I'm obsessed with her … It's a legend …"

"But I keep talking about her in interviews, and one of the big questions I get is: & # 39; What would you do if you were invisible? like at home or in her trailer, just watch her act, but I'm pretty convinced she'll find out about this and have an order control against me! "