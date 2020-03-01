Elinor Barker wins gold at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Berlin | Cycling news





Elinor Barker claimed gold in Berlin

Elinor Barker secured Britain's first gold medal at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin with the victory in the women's points race on Sunday.

The 25-year-old added a fifth world title to her collection while touring the field twice, the second an excellent solo effort, to comfortably overcome the 16-point ranking of American Jennifer Valente.

After Valente and the Dutch Kirsten Wild were part of a group that made an early turn in the field, Barker joined a counterattack of five forts, achieving the capture with 60 laps to go.

The winning play came when Barker attacked again with Alexandra Manly, but quickly dropped the Australian to overlap the field, pushing her well away from the rest of the field.

"Everything is a bit blurry," said Barker, who was also a world champion for points in Hong Kong in 2017.

"I definitely wanted to get away. I never really felt that there was a definitive attack, but at some point I looked around and there were only two or three people there, and then I looked up and there were people all the way." "

The points race may not be an Olympic event, but it will be a welcome boost for Barker five months after the Tokyo Games.

Barker celebrates after winning the 25km women's final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship

"Yes, it always feels good enough to be honest. It's not irrelevant that it's not an Olympic event, but it doesn't make you feel less incredible."

Barker was also part of the chase team of the women's team that took the silver on Thursday, but suffered a disappointment at Madison on Saturday when teammate Neah Evans crashed late in the race, effectively ending his medal chances.

"I would have preferred to win the Madison to be honest," Barker said.

"I was very happy with the way I rode, I just didn't end up with a medal. That can happen sometimes in Madison's races because it's so unpredictable, you don't know what other people's plans are."

"I knew I had good legs yesterday, so I'm glad I could prove it today."

The Barker medal proved to be the last of the championships of Great Britain.

Katy Marchant was denied a place in the women's keirin final, as Ellesse Andrews placed her in a photo, while Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood finished ninth in a men's Madison race.