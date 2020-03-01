Elections in the United States: Jewish voters courted when the AIPAC conference was launched | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Elections in the United States: Jewish voters courted when the AIPAC conference was launched | News

The victory of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in South Carolina was due in large part to his support among black voters.

The role of the Jewish community in the United States now occupies a central place in an important conference in Washington, DC.

%MINIFYHTMLad03cf34485715589e4efe75ac1ca7eb11%%MINIFYHTMLad03cf34485715589e4efe75ac1ca7eb12%

It is an event where many high profile politicians have sought support.

But Senator Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish, says he will not attend.

Patti Culhane of Al Jazeera reports from Washington, DC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here