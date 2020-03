More than 1,300 delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday.

Almost a third of these are in California. A great victory there could put a candidate in a privileged position to win the nomination of the Democratic Party.

%MINIFYHTMLd98149e1570b707fd89b8cf74f7d9ced11% %MINIFYHTMLd98149e1570b707fd89b8cf74f7d9ced12%

Rob Reynolds of Al Jazeera reports from Los Angeles.