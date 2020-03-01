Edie Falco refuses to & # 39; go method & # 39; for their roles

Wenn

The former actress of & # 39; Nurse Jackie & # 39; He says he would rather dream about his characters and use his imagination rather than undergoing transformations to & # 39; become & # 39; in them.

Edie Falco He refuses to "go method" on the characters he plays on television, because he prefers to use his imagination.

First "The sopranos"Star cannot understand his teammates who go through transformations to" become "characters, insisting that it is much more fun to dream them.

For example, Edie did not spend time with the Los Angeles Police Department while investigating her latest television role as Chief of Police Abigail Thomas for "Tommy".

"I don't know about research," he tells WENN. "I've tried. The overly enthusiastic producers have pushed me and I find myself facing someone who really had the job I'm supposed to do. It doesn't seem useful to me. I find it confusing. It implies a different part of my brain than the part of me who acts. "

"I am sure that some actors swear it, and may God bless them! Daniel Day-Lewis He becomes the other person and is known by the character's name (between shots). Everyone works in different ways. Years ago, I would have invented a complete story about my preparation at this time, but I already got over it! "

"If I was playing a cowboy, I wouldn't think, & # 39; so what would a real cowboy do? & # 39; You're just playing deeply. Your imagination takes over and you're living the life of a person with different circumstances of lifetime ".