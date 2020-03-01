Drought causes Sonoma County to inflate the Russian river rubber dam early – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – The Sonoma County Water Agency has begun inflating its rubber dam on the Russian River near Forestville in response to a month of dry weather, officials said Friday.

The rubber dam, typically inflated in spring or early summer when demand for drinking water increases, is now being used due to lack of measurable rainfall in February and warm temperatures, along with a higher demand for water at a time when That the river is relatively low.

%MINIFYHTMLd5194b596c1add2dd67d762686106eb811% %MINIFYHTMLd5194b596c1add2dd67d762686106eb812%

"When fully inflated, the rubber dam creates a small puddle of water from which Sonoma Water draws water for use in four infiltration ponds outside the stream," the agency said in a press release. "Infiltration ponds help recharge groundwater, which is filtered naturally through sand and gravel and delivered to Sonoma Water customers."

The dam is just downstream of the Wohler bridge on the Russian river and navigators are informed that they must carry around it. Public recreation is not allowed at or near the dam and notices will be posted.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations prohibit fishing less than 250 feet from the upstream and downstream sides of the dam.

"When the rubber dam rises, the permanent fish stairs provide way for the fish and allow Sonoma Water to count the migration of adult salmon and steel heads with its underwater video system located on the fish stairs," said the agency.

The agency provides water to more than 600,000 residents in parts of Sonoma and Marin counties.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.