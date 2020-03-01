Draw of the semifinal of the Scottish Cup: Celtic will face Aberdeen, Hearts drawn with Hibernian | Soccer news





Celtic are the holders of the Scottish Cup

Celtic will face Aberdeen in the semifinal of the Scottish Cup after beating St Johnstone 1-0 in Sunday's final tie, while Hibernian will play Hearts in an Edinburgh derby in the other semifinal.

The Hoops met Aberdeen at the same stage of last year's competition, winning 3-0 before beating Hearts in the Hampden final.

Celtic was also victorious when the two sides met in the final of 2017, as well as in the final of the Scottish League Cup last year.

A goal from a free kick by Ryan Christie in the 81st minute proved to be enough to overcome St Johnstone's challenge at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The Dons secured their place in the last four with a 2-0 win over St Mirren the day before, thanks to an early goal by Lewis Ferguson and a penalty by Sam Cosgrove at the time of detention.

Hearts reserved his place in the semifinals with a 1-0 victory against the Rangers in Tynecastle after Oliver Bozanic took advantage of a defensive confusion from Steven Gerrard's team to score.

Hibernian, who finally won the Scottish Cup in 2016 after 116 years, defeated Inverness 5-2 on Easter Road on Friday in the first of the quarterfinals.

The semifinal matches will be played on the weekend of Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 April.

Draw of the semifinals of the Scottish Cup:

Celtic vs Aberdeen

Hearts vs Hibernian