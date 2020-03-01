Drake talks about Michael Jackson in a new song and MJ fans are upset!

Drake is going viral today, with the release of his new song. Everyone seems to like Drake's new song, except fans of late singer Michael Jackson. Drake hit the King of Pop on the new track.

Drake surprised fans on Sunday morning by releasing two new songs, When To Say When and Chicago Freestyle. And in both songs, he has no hits.

In When To Say When, Drake makes specific reference to Michael Jackson and his Neverland home amid accusations of child abuse against the late musician.

Drake rapped: "Finally, give the n **** s the space you need to exist, Michael Jackson s ** t, but the palace is not for children."

Drake was talking about his new 40,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto, where he lives with his friends. And he's comparing it to Michael Jackson's infamous Neverland ranch.

Michael is accused of sexually abusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck during his childhood at his Neverland ranch. The two men, now adults, related their claims of abuse of the Thriller singer in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Michael's family has denied all accusations against him. The musician died in June 2009 at the age of 50 after an accidental propofol overdose.

That bar has Michael fans, furious. MJ's mafia is slandering Drake on Twitter while we talk.