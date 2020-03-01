Drake criticized Michael Jackson's reference to the new song & # 39; When to say when & # 39;

WENN / Urge / Danny Clifford

In the song, the Canadian rapper seems to refer to the music icon Michael Jackson and his Neverland home and that, as expected, does not feel good with MJ fans.

Up News Info –

Duck enthusiastic fans when he released two new songs, "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle," Sunday morning, March 1. In the first, the Canadian rapper seems to refer to the music icon Michael Jackson and his Neverland home and that, as expected, does not feel good with MJ fans.

The song features the rap "In My Feelings" about his achievements and how he returns to his Canadian mansion to take a break over the past year. "Ayy, thirty-three years, I gave that to the game / Thirty-three million & # 39 ;, I kept it for the ring / Five hundred weeks, I filled the pictures with my pain / Five hundred thousand and I fell in the 6ix", so Drizzy raps.

%MINIFYHTML5f5d9d63e15b909c75ce320959b9ac6811% %MINIFYHTML5f5d9d63e15b909c75ce320959b9ac6812%

Later, he adds: "Finally, give the n **** s the space you need to exist / Michael Jackson s ** t / but the palace is not for children." Most likely, Drake refers to Michael's famous house, where the singer was accused of sexually abusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck during his childhood.

<br />

"Drake is coming for Michael Jackson? Oh, he's going to be dragged ALL the way back to the Canadian border," said a fan in the lyrics. "Drake b *** h fuck yourself. You are not worth mentioning the name of Michael Jackson and much less shading it in your ugly and ** songs just by clicks. Stop using his name for influence, clown" other Very tweeted.

"So Drake wants to leave pophophilic jokes of Michael Jackson but spend money on an unpublished verse for his latest album. That's disrespectful," someone criticized Drizzy. Bringing rumors that he prepares young artists like Millie Bobby Brown Y Billie eilish, one user wrote: "Drake really should have avoided that line of Michael Jackson considering his own story with underage women."

However, some others jumped into Drake's defense quickly. "I did not take the line of Michael Jackson as disrespect … Made smart … Drake walked that thin line with good taste and ingenious in my opinion," one person shared. Meanwhile, someone else compared the situation with Nicki Minajis controversial rosa Parks "Yikes" lyrics.