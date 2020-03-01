Dozens of detainees in Kazakhstan protest the death of an activist | News

%MINIFYHTML08fb4533b98e19ac56c7516eb7f2c60311% %MINIFYHTML08fb4533b98e19ac56c7516eb7f2c60312%

Police in Kazakhstan arrested dozens of people in the largest city in the country of Central Asia after the death of an activist in the prison triggered the diplomatic conviction and convened anti-government demonstrations.

In the capital, Almaty, police officers cordoned off the city's main square and about 40 people were arrested.

In another part of the city, 26 members of Oyan Qazaqstan, one of the groups that called a demonstration, were arrested. on Sunday before they had the opportunity to reach the protest site.

"According to our information, they have not yet been released," Dimash Alzhanov, one of the founding members of Oyan Qazaqstan, told AFP news agency.

A man, whom AFP correspondents saw in a van full of detainees in black-clad police, appealed to "lawmakers in the European parliament," who sent a delegation to Kazakhstan last month.

"My constitutional rights are being violated. This is the 21st century," the man shouted when he was pushed into the vehicle.

Some people shouted "Wake up Kazakhstan,quot; and "Old man, go away,quot;, an opposition slogan aimed at President Kassym-Jomart TokayevThe predecessor and patron of Nursultan Nazarbayev, who retains radical powers even after resigning from the presidency a year ago.

Two journalists were also among those arrested on Sunday.

Hit in detention

Activist Dulat Agadil died in a jail cell on February 25, a day after police welcomed him accused of contempt of court and insulting a judge.

People attend a meeting in memory of Kazakh anti-government activist Dulat Agadil (Pavel Mikheyev / Reuters)

The United States and the United Kingdom expressed concern about his death this week and called for a "thorough,quot; investigation.

Authorities, including President Tokayev, have said his death was caused by acute cardiovascular failure, ruling out any foul play.

Activists cited video footage of Agadil's body with bruises as evidence that he was beaten while in detention, instead of dying of heart failure, as police said on Tuesday.

The state attorney’s office on Friday asked citizens not to make “hasty conclusions” about bruises, which the office said was common in the bodies.

Kazakhstan takes strong measures against citizens trying to hold demonstrations since street protests are illegal in the former Soviet Republic unless authorized by the authorities.

The country is in the process of changing its legislation on public assemblies, and a draft of the new law has been published for public discussion.

But civil society groups in the state of Central Asia have expressed dissatisfaction with the bill, which they argue would introduce additional restrictions.