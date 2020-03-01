Dominic Calvert-Lewin: VAR's decision in the Everton draw with Man Utd is a "disaster,quot; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML238a443fdf18583cc298a2b74c19e1cd11% %MINIFYHTML238a443fdf18583cc298a2b74c19e1cd12%

Everton was denied all three points when VAR ruled out a goal in the time of detention against Man Utd





Calvert-Lewin winner rejected by VAR

Dominic Calvert-Lewin called Everton's last controversial goal "disaster."

VAR ruled out the deflected blow of Calvert-Lewin's time-out in a 1-1 draw after technology judged that Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was lying in an offside position, interfered with the game when the ball entered the corner. inferior happening to David de Gea.

It seemed highly unlikely that De Gea had saved the shot anyway, but the goal was scored leaving Everton enraged. Carlo Ancelotti was expelled for his reaction in the field full time.

The immediate reaction of Calvert-Lewin when he was shown that the objective was "that is a disaster. Oh my God. He is not even obstructing the line of sight,quot;, before giving a more measured response in his post-match interview and He admitted in real time that he had no idea.

"At this time, I wasn't sure. Seeing him back I think Gylfi on the floor doesn't obstruct the line of sight," said the forward.

David de Gea and Harry Maguire appeal for offside when the ball hits the back of the net

"Fair enough, he is in an offside position, but then deflects, the goalkeeper goes to the other side and pulls his legs out of the way. The goalkeeper will never save the ball, so I'm not sure what it is.

"For me, as a striker, I think it's a goal, but VAR says the opposite and cancels the emotion in the end. What can you do?"

Ancelotti was expelled after arriving at the camp to demand an explanation from referee Chris Kavanagh and refuse to move when the officer asked him to.

He spoke at length with the officers under the stand after the game and was adamant. De Gea's vision was not affected by Sigurdsson's positioning, even if it was out of play.

"I asked the referee to explain to me after the game and then he sent me off the field. After that I talked to him, I had a conversation and this conversation will keep her private," said Ancelotti. Sky sports.

"It was a borderline situation in the sense that Gylfi was out of play, but in our opinion it didn't affect the goalkeeper's vision. It's really hard to decide, but the game is over anyway, it's a draw and we played very well." . I'm happy with this

"We have no complaints and we have to look forward because team performance is the most important thing."

When asked if he accepted the decision or not after a more detailed explanation after the game, Ancelotti was less forgiving.

"No, because Gylfi was on the floor and the vision was clear."

"But he was offside, he was in front of the goalkeeper and then you have to decide if the vision is affected. Of course, everyone knows that the decision of the referees is really difficult."

Everton's reaction was completely opposite to Sky sports experts Roy Keane and Graeme Souness, who felt that the arbitration team made the right decision.

"It was (in the line of sight). A great deviation is needed, but it was. The law is about being in the line of sight," Souness said.

"If there is someone there and I am the goalkeeper, he is on the ground and in the line of sight. I am looking beyond him and through him, but there is no doubt, he is right in the middle."

"Where the shot comes from, he's looking over Gylfi Sigurdsson's head. He must be in sight. The deviation confuses everyone, but for me it's definitely in the goalkeeper's line of sight."

Keane felt the fact that it was a late goal and would have given Everton three dramatic points, which meant that the reaction to rejection was "more emotional than normal."

"I don't think I would have saved him, but they made the right decision," Keane explained. "Sometimes it's too late in the game and it's going to be the winning goal, people are even more emotional than normal. But it has to be (rejected)."

"I would bother Sigurdsson for not getting out of the way. He sits there and please, what are you waiting for? You have to try to clear the area, that's common sense."

De Gea immediately pointed to Sigurdsson on the floor

"I understand why Everton is disappointed, but it is the right decision."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as expected, considered it the right move to discard the goal and revealed that De Gea told him he had been distracted by Sigurdsson's presence.

"I don't think so, he would have to accept it because they probably know the rules," said Solskjaer, when asked if he had had a reaction similar to Ancelotti.

"David said he was distracted, so that's probably enough, even though he might not have kept it anyway if he (Sigurdsson) wasn't there."