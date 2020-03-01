Did Tom Brady disagree with Julian Edelman's claims that he will "return,quot; to the Patriots?

Tom Brady has been a Patriot for the entire 20 years of his career in the NFL, but it seems that will not be the case in 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLc8adf386a3e0b7c94d46a54dde06f5cc11% %MINIFYHTMLc8adf386a3e0b7c94d46a54dde06f5cc12%

Rumors that Brady will not join the Patriots next year reached a new level on Saturday when Brady, who was attending a college basketball game between North Carolina and Syracuse, seemed to say he would not return to New England. Naturally, that was in response to his teammate Julian Edelman prompting him in front of the ESPN cameras:

MORE: Tom Brady's return to the Patriots & # 39; doesn't look good & # 39 ;, but does it matter right now?

There's a lot to unpack here: Brady not only feels awkward when he hears Edelman's claims, whether he jokingly said it is irrelevant at the time, but Brady shakes his head before saying, "It isn't." Watching Edelman match Brady's discomfort at the end of the clip is the awkward cherry of the entire 13-second video.

Edelman, not to be discouraged, doubled on Twitter by posting a link to a merchandise with electoral issues asking Brady to remain the Pats quarterback:

Of course, this has no real relationship with Brady's plans for the future. But at least it offers a small window to your thought process while making your decision.

If that brief interaction with Edelman is something to get out of, then it seems that Brady is thinking that his time in New England is over.