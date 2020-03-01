Did Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split up?

%MINIFYHTML997c5fd95147e5cd3c48e667fc01ef2711% %MINIFYHTML997c5fd95147e5cd3c48e667fc01ef2712%

While Scott Disick has been showing more love to Sofia Richie on social media, as reported by Nick Markus, a new report suggests that everything is an act. In fact, according to the next issue of March 9, 2020, Star magazine, Scott and Sofia number separated and ended. Neither has confirmed the report, but still, many believe it is true, here is why. Many believe that the age difference between Sofia and Scott would eventually lead to the end of their two-year relationship. Scott is 36 years old and Sofia is 21 years old. That fifteen-year age gap can mean a world of difference for someone so young and who has just found his way in the world. A source spoke with Star and said the two have separated, but will not make it public.

The source declared the following upon departure.

"They are saving their faces right now, which is what Soctt wants. Sofia is honoring that, but she is relieved to finally walk away."

The report contrasts with what Us Weekly reported just a week ago. According to Us, Scott and Sofia are closer than ever and he credits Lionel Richie's daughter for making him a better man.

Us Weekly reported the following.

“Sofia and Scott are great together. Scott has become a better man thanks to a mature relationship with her. "

You can see the full Us Weekly report below.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie get stronger and continue to grow as a couple, despite the rumors of breaking up. 👊 https://t.co/xJyVRLdePn – We weekly (@usweekly) February 22, 2020

Star continued to point out the changes Sofia has made recently and her source said she wanted to become an actress as the reason why her relationship with Scott has collapsed. The source says that the two are simply in different paths and in different places of life.

The source continued: "Sofia is excited to move on. She hopes to meet other boys once the dust has settled. In the end, they are just two very different people who don't have to be together." Ad

What do you think about the report? Do you think Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have separated and kept it a secret?



