Did Keanu Reeves propose to Alexandra Grant? Is The Matrix Star engaged?

Keanu Reeves proposed to his girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Is the Matrix star engaged? That is what the next issue of March 9, 2020 of the New Zealand magazine Woman’s Day reports. According to the magazine, Keanu (55) proposed to Alexandra (47) and the couple cannot wait until they walk down the hall. Neither Keanu nor Alexandra have publicly stated that they are engaged, but it seems that many people on social networks believe the reports are true.

A source spoke with Women's Day and shared the engagement ring which, reportedly, is an antique of Harry Winston with a marquise-cut diamond that Keanu won at an auction for $ 2.5 million. Although Alexandra has not announced that she is officially engaged, she uses what appears to be a large diamond ring on the appropriate finger. According to the report, Keanu officially proposed to Alexandra on her birthday, on December 31, 2019.

You can see a picture of Alexandra with what looks like an engagement ring below.

The source stated the following for Women's Day.

"Alex told his friends that Keanu proposed to him at his home in Hollywood Hills on his birthday on New Year's Eve, after hiring one of the chefs of his favorite restaurant, Mastro & # 39; s, to prepare them a luxurious dinner. Initially, Alex kept the engagement news in the downlow, but he could no longer contain his emotion and happily showed his friends the beautiful sparkler on his finger. "

There is no doubt that many women online are jealous of Alexandra and some women have slandered and attacked her online. Reports also say that the two have been together for at least two years, they just kept it out of public focus to give Alexandra her privacy for as long as possible.

The source continued to discuss Alexandra and Keanu's wedding plans.

"She told her friends that they would keep the wedding as discreet as possible, explaining that they will go to Honolulu later this year." The plan is an intimate celebration with only the two of them and a couple of witnesses. "

You can see Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the launch of the X Artists book in the following video player.

What do you think about the report?

Do you think Alexandra Grant wears an engagement ring? Do you think Keanu Reeves proposed to Alexandra?



