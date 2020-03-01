Did Catherine Zeta-Jones leave Michael Douglas? Is the couple getting divorced?

Michael Douglas's father, Kirk Douglas, passed away on February 5, 2020, after enjoying one of the longest Hollywood races in history. As his famous and two-time Oscar winner, Michael, is mourning the loss of his father, the next issue of March 9, 2020 from Star magazine has the cover story that his 20-year-old wife left him. According to the magazine, it was the death of Kirk Douglas that gave Catherine Zeta-Jones the "push,quot; to leave Michael Douglas. Neither Catherine Zeta-Jones nor Michael Douglas have spoken about this report or given any public indication that their marriage was over; In fact, a recent publication on Catherine's social networks says otherwise.

According to Star, a source close to Catherine explained what happened and why she left, giving readers the impression that she is possibly divorcing. The store declared that Kirk Douglas was a father figure to Catherine and that without him there to keep the family together, Catherine could no longer accept the marriage. The source said Catherine Zeta-Jones approached Michael Douglas just three weeks after Kirk's death and said: "I want to leave."

The source continued.

"Catherine's decision to leave the marriage to take time for herself has left Michael completely surprised. She thought about this a lot. Catherine has been miserable for a long time, even years, but held together for the sake of her children. and Kirk. "

Star's source continued by saying that Catherine is looking for some time alone and wants to "think things through."

It is a contrast to what Catherine Zeta-Jones shares in her official Instagram account, where she has 3.2 million followers, as she clearly stated that she plans to return to Israel with her husband, Michael Douglas, in June.

Catherine shared the following photos and legend below.

“Excited to return to Israel this summer with @michaelkirkdouglas to co-organize the @TheGenesis Awards Ceremony to honor and celebrate the incredible #NatanSharansky. See you in June, Israel! # GenesisPrize2020 "

In addition, Catherine shared a photo of herself with Michael on a trip to India, where she specifically expressed her deep love for her husband and even said that her life is better thanks to Michael.

What do you think of the Star magazine report? Do you think Catherine Zeta-Jones left Michael Douglas after the death of Kirk Douglas?

