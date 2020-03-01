Denver International Conference, expected to attract 10,000, canceled due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLda124acbbfc479352ec3957a575f12a011% %MINIFYHTMLda124acbbfc479352ec3957a575f12a012%

A conference that is expected to attract 10,000 people to Denver this week, many from other countries, was canceled late Saturday due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

The decision to cancel the March meeting of the American Physical Society, which was due to start on Monday, generated criticism from some travelers who were already in Denver or on the way when the announcement was made on Saturday night.

The increased risk around coronavirus disease led organizers to cancel the one-week conference, which would be held at the Colorado Convention Center, according to a statement on the company's website.

"The decision to cancel was based on the latest scientific data reported and the fact that a large number of attendees at this meeting come from outside the US, including countries where the CDC updated its warning at the level 3 as recently as Saturday, February 29, "the statement said.

A spokeswoman for the American Physical Society, a Maryland-based nonprofit that works to increase knowledge about physics, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Some people who had planned to attend the conference expressed frustration that the event was canceled only 36 hours before the scheduled start date, while others applauded society for canceling the conference in light of growing concerns. about COVID-19.

On Saturday, the first death in the United States was reported by the new coranavirus virus in Washington state, and more than 50 people in that area are sick and are being tested for the virus. The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency when the West Coast authorities prepared for additional cases.

Santiago Núñez-Corrales, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, said he arrived in Denver with his wife around 6 p.m. Saturday. Both had planned to present an investigation at the conference.

The couple had time to have dinner and go to their hotel before the American Physical Society announced that the conference had been canceled around 8 p.m.

"We understand that the responsibility was to cancel the conference," said Núñez-Corrales. "What seems quite inconvenient is the moment."

He and his wife wanted to return to Chicago as quickly as possible, and on a direct flight, to minimize their possible exposure to COVID-19, he said. But they delayed his return until Tuesday because the previous flights were between $ 500 and $ 800, he said, adding that he believes the conference should have called before canceling.

"In my case, I study here in the United States," he said. "It's not a big problem for travel distance. But many people I know from other countries came here after several hours of travel to find themselves stranded without having a conference."

He added that for graduate students, who often have a tight budget and pay travel expenses to conferences out of pocket, hoping to receive a later reimbursement, cancellation increases uncertainty about whether universities will reimburse expenses when the conference never occurred.

The American Physical Society said in its statement that it would reimburse the registration fees of attendees, which ranged from $ 200 to $ 700 per person, and that it was investigating whether hotel cancellation fees could also be refunded.

Santiago said the organization’s communication with attendees and presenters has been good since the cancellation announcement.

"They have proven responsible and aware of what happened," he said.

More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide with more than 2,760 deaths. Respiratory disease was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and continues to spread to other countries in the world.

The experts in Colorado, where no one has tested positive for the disease, said residents should prepare now making sure they have enough medicine, food and water on hand, but they should also take regular precautions to avoid getting sick, such as washing their hands . , using hand sanitizers, covering the cough and staying home when sick.

