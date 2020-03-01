Democrats hope to fill the former Katie Hill Congress seat – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Presidential primaries will not be the only thing on the ballot on March 3. There will also be special elections for the 25th California Congressional District.

The race for Katie Hill's post in Congressional District 25 is warming up after the first-year Democrat resigned last year amidst an investigation of scandal and ethics.

On the Democratic ticket: University professor and pastor Robert Cooper III, businessman F. David Rudnick, Los Angeles County health employee Getro Elize, lawyer Anibal Valdez-Ortega, media personality Cenk Uygur and Assemblyman Christy Smith.

"I will not try to sell myself as a candidate," Smith said. "I will be here to work for you as your legislator."

Smith has already won great support from people like the Democratic Party and Hill, whose seat he hopes to fill.

Uygur, which presents The Young Turks online political opinion program, has accumulated support among progressives and

"I don't want to work with Donald Trump," said Uygur. "I want to defeat Donald Trump."

Smith is proud to be someone who can get the support of liberals and conservatives.

In 2018, he won the race to become a state assemblyman in the 28th district, which was a position occupied by Republicans for decades.

“I keep the focus on what voters need in this district. I keep the focus on our environmental challenges, our season of forest fires throughout the year in our community, public safety in our excellent public schools, "said Smith.

Uygur has a drastically different approach to politics, and is brave in expressing his opinion.

"I don't understand the people who say," No, Cenk, don't highlight the differences between you two. Imagine that you are the same. "This is not how elections work," said Uygur. “The idea that the Democrats will make Republicans vote for them being moderates is absurd. You're not going to get a Trump voter to vote you for being a moderate Democrat backed by Nancy Pelosi. "

Smith called the people of District 25 an "emission-based,quot; community that rejects the "political cycle,quot; after the cycle.

District 25 extends from Santa Clarita to Simi Valley.