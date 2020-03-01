David Ellaray says the Premier League learned lessons in the first season with VAR | Soccer news





David Elleray expects field monitors to be used more regularly in the Premier League next season

Former referee David Elleray believes that "the Premier League has learned many lessons,quot; during the implementation of the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) this season.

Elleray, the technical director of the football legislative body, expects English football referees to use field monitors more regularly next season.

Football lawmakers are also considering whether to allow audio between referees and VARs to be transmitted to fans during a match.

"I think most people would say it hasn't been a howling success (in English football)," said Elleray Sky Sports News, after an annual general meeting of the Board of the International Football Association (IFAB) in Belfast.

"But many lessons have been learned and those lessons will be implemented next year.

VAR decided that Giovani Lo Celso's challenge over César Azpilicueta was not a red card. Referee Martin Oliver was not asked to check the field monitor

"I think we have been aware, during the last four years or so, of VAR that any competition that has begun to use it has not always gone well at the beginning. They have been adjusted, modified."

Elleray says he would be "amazed,quot; if the Premier League maintained its policy of using field monitors in moderation next season.

He believes that video referees may be "too forensic,quot; in the decision making process.

David Elleray is a former Premier League referee and now the technical director of the IFAB soccer legislators body

"I think the use of English football by the field monitors has been different from that of most other competitions in the world," he said.

"It rarely works when a group is doing something very different from the rest of the world, so I would anticipate some changes in the future."

"It is impossible for important changes to occur during this season because, clearly, the integrity of the competition means that the way in which the matches are controlled so far could not change. But I would anticipate a change next season."

Michael Oliver went to the field monitor to review a header from Luka Milivojevic on Tom Huddlestone in the FA Cup

"The benefit of the field monitors is that the referee remains at the center of the decision-making process. The authority of the referee remains and, in addition, the referee in the field feels the atmosphere, understands what happens."

"While someone in a van may be in a slightly more, almost, antiseptic, hermetically sealed environment, where, perhaps, it may be too forensic."

IFAB reviews game audio for fans

Lawmakers will review whether followers are allowed to listen to any communication between the referee and the VAR during a game.

Sky sports news It revealed in December that IFAB can allow competitions to broadcast a direct audio link that involves match officials to fans.

The current laws of the game prevent communication within the game from being transmitted during a match, but competitions can release audio after the final whistle.

This season's Premier League fans have learned the VAR's decision through giant screens in the stadiums.

"We will review how much we should advertise and open any discussion between the referee and the VAR, "explained Elleray.

"There are positive and negative aspects to all these things. We have to understand that referees and VARs are under great pressure, particularly at key moments when they are reviewing."

"It could generate more disgust than not. The competitions can, after the game, post video and audio of the conversations so that people understand the process. So, the debate is now & # 39; does the game benefit from being made? live or not? & # 39;

"The supporters want to understand what is happening and then understand why the final decision was made. Whether you do so by allowing them to listen to the conversation or if, in reality, we give you more information on how the process of carrying out the process is taking place. revision.

"I don't think exposing the communication between the referee and the VAR is the only solution to what we need to do, which is to allow the spectator at the stadium to have a better idea of ​​what happened and why the decisions have been made."