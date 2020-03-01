David Adefeso prepares young students for life's challenges

David Adefeso, Tamar Braxton's boyfriend has been working hard to support young people and students for a while. He has also been offering people financial advice and more useful stories on his social media account.

The other day, David returned with another announcement for Black History Month, which was coming to an end.

Here is the last post he shared on his social media account. It is a conversation he had with some students.

David began by saying this: ‘This is the beginning of my conversation with the teenage members of the Black Students Union at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in Los Angeles. I was preparing to talk with them about how to develop good financial habits, but just before continuing, the teacher pulled me away (thank God for our wonderful teachers!) And told me that even though high school was in one of In the richest districts of America, black children represented only 2% of the school population, and many of them did not feel they belonged & # 39; & # 39 ;.

David continued and explained that “ then I decided to change the touch and, instead of talking about finances, to tell my children the story in the hope that they could learn some life lessons that would increase their confidence and prepare them for many of the challenges that they would face in life: I was barely 2 years older than each of them when I landed in the United States with $ 250 and no friends; and through many struggles, I became a billionaire many times. "

‘And while I do what I love, I have become more successful (and, more importantly), happier than I ever imagined. The children were completely engaged at all times, and I hope that each of them has removed something from what I said they can do on their own. More to come … David concluded his post.

Someone congratulated David and said: Buen Good job! Please, don't stop teaching our young and old alike. People are not taught these things at school and, in many cases, not even at home. ""

Another follower published this: "I want to study in the United States, secondly, it is not worth looking at our children's school building, help us complete the school building, thanks for your help."

Many fans appreciated that David is speaking from his heart.



