Dan Morley tells Sky Sports about fighting for recognition in the same division as Conor Benn | Boxing News





Dan Morley offers a vision of life as a small lounge fighter

World title fights and stadiums with sold out tickets will only be experienced by a few chosen in professional boxing as hosts of the fight for recognition in small shows.

Dan Morley has an unbeaten record in a national division that includes players like Conor Benn and Josh Kelly, but the 23-year-old reveals how a contestant climbs the ranking without a lucrative contract and an influential promoter.

The eyes are glued to boxing in Britain every week. There has never been a better time for wrestlers with great promotional support to win life-changing portfolios and sponsorship agreements, but the prospects of small classrooms without the backing of a powerful promoter have a very different story.

I can't emphasize how excited I am for April 11 🥊 in a long fight, against a solid opponent with an opportunity for the title on the line 🏆 my biggest fight by far! We will fly the roof of the York hall, this will be a massive night and tickets will be available this week. pic.twitter.com/eBmC8Q5AwF – danmorley (@ danielmorley97) February 12, 2020

My biggest fight to date as a professional is scheduled for April 11, a South Area welterweight title eliminator, almost exactly two years since my professional debut. My dream was to dedicate my life to professional boxing since I tied my gloves like a fourteen year old rookie.

The appeal of the iconic Muhammad Ali and the fearsome Mike Tyson, which coincided with the discipline and persistence required to master such a beautiful and brutal ship, instantly attracted me. I had twenty-five amateur competitions, competing alongside the best national boxers in my division and I found success, winning 17 fights and becoming a multiple champion in the area of ​​London and the south in different tournaments.

My aggressive style was always more suitable for professional boxing and eventually it would be my ruin, which cost me my biggest contests against experienced and elusive boxers much more suitable for a six-minute scoring style. After seven years of amateur boxing, I realized my long-term dream and became a professional at 21. The compilation of few national titles left me at a disadvantage when looking for promoters, who prefer to sign elite level fans as debutants.

My chance to win a chance on televised cards would be to build my name on shows in small rooms. He had tried to climb the ladder the hard way, in a sport famous for chewing his aspiring beginners.

A boxer will enter a regimen six to 12 weeks before a scheduled fight, a period of intensive training necessary to prepare the body and mind for a punitive fight. Typically, prospects are trained throughout the year. Boxing sessions are scheduled four times a week, which implies a brutal fight to improve skills, develop a game plan and condition the body's ability to resist abuse. The cruelest training and circuits revolve around relentless work with pads and sandbag exercises, timed in a three-minute clock with thirty seconds of rest.

Running, commonly known as & # 39; road work & # 39 ;, is required several times a week, ranging from two-kilometer races to ten-mile races. Variety in road work is essential, long jogs increase endurance, reduce weight and, most importantly, forge mental strength, forcing you to conquer and eliminate impending doubts that will inevitably arise in a Fight. On the other hand, short and faster runs condition your body to launch and effectively recover from explosive blows.

Morley has joined Conor Benn and Josh Kelly in the welterweight division

The conditioning of the force is revolutionizing the modern boxer, allowing athletes to maximize their physical peaks. These sessions take place once a week, thus concluding a weekly routine in the "training camp,quot;.

Without sponsorship or promotional support, covering training, travel and nutrition expenses is practically impossible, forcing small-room wrestlers to make a living full-time next to their fighting career. In my case, heavy work on construction sites was common, since the schedules allowed me to train on the job. They spent several weeks without offering work or income.

Another stressful component for boxers in small rooms is ticket sales. Unlike televised fights, which are heavily promoted to receive the maximum number of visits, the responsibility for ticket sales and the promotion of a fight is entirely left to a small boxer.

The rest time needed to help recovery after an exhausting workload is dedicated to gaining exposure by contacting newspapers, sending hundreds of personal messages to potential followers and selling tickets. Small room wrestlers must sell a minimum of 60-70 tickets per fight to cover a fee between £ 2100 – £ 3000 for opponents and promoters, before the winnings begin to accumulate. A high order without promotion and the need to constantly fight to rise in the ranking.

The harsh reality of professional boxing took very little time to overwhelm me, a sport famous for its cruelty quickly lived up to its reputation. Anticipation and emotion turned to anger and frustration the morning of my professional debut, after my opponent retired hours before the bell rang in the York Hall.

Finally, after rescheduling the fight, reimbursing and reselling each ticket and successfully fulfilling a lifelong dream by winning my debut, two weeks after the initial date, I left the bruised ring and £ 300 richer. Just £ 25 won for each week of training.

Since then I have compiled an unbeaten winning streak of six fights and have been fortunate to obtain local sponsors that cover the financial expenses that arise around my career; However, I still have to work daily to maintain the lifestyle.

My persistence has earned me the opportunity to train alongside and learn from elite sport level fighters, such as Michael Conlan and Josh Kelly in the stable of coach Adam Booth. I have always maintained a deep confidence in myself to achieve great things in sport.

Next fight confirmed for April 4, obtaining tickets in the next two weeks.

Let's bring an army to York Hall as it moves towards containment of the title by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/1L36FNVP75 – danmorley (@ danielmorley97) January 21, 2020

My goal is to win the South Area title by the end of the year and find myself in a position that can propel me to televised cards in the very near future. This confidence is honed through years of persevering through failures, overcoming difficult times where quitting smoking was a viable option. With my talent, the team that I have around me in Adam Martin and Mick Guilfoyle and the mentality with which I have forged overtime through the fight and adversity, I firmly believe that I will move towards the top of the sport, showing my skills for the cameras very soon. .