Curry is still waiting for the reevaluation of the broken left hand – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Stephen Curry hoped to play for the Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards after being out of play for four months, but will not return from a broken left hand so soon.

Golden State said Saturday that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and "continues to make good progress in his recovery."

He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday and is still expected to play in March, the Warriors said.

Coach Steve Kerr had said before Tuesday's game against Sacramento that, hopefully, Curry would return against Washington. But twice MVP needed to be reevaluated on Saturday to better determine its status.

Curry has played only four games this season, falling into his hand on October 30 against the Suns. The Warriors were playing in Phoenix on Saturday night, plunged into a losing streak of eight games.

