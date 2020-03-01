Coventry 1 – 0 S & # 39; land

Coventry City climbed to the top of Sky Bet League One thanks to a tough 1-0 victory over Sunderland promotion rivals.

Matt Godden's 14th goal of the season after just 94 seconds proved the difference in a competitive and fighter game at St Andrew's.

The visitors thought they had matched when Luke O & # 39; Nien deflected the shot of Max Power beyond Marko Marosi, only for the referee to consult with the assistant and discard it properly out of play once the celebrations have ended.

Coventry moves two points above Rotherham at the top of the table and five points ahead of Portsmouth in third place, while Sunderland remains fifth and is three points from the automatic points.