Corruption and partisan politics can bring down the KRG | Iraq

In early February, the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI), rich in oil and gas, woke up with a major energy crisis.

Its residents faced an acute shortage of propane canisters for cooking and heating, which led to prices tripling. The crisis hit mid-winter when temperatures fell below zero, causing public anger.

KRI residents had each Right to be angry Like many previous failures in the provision of basic services in the region, it also had to do with corruption and conflicting business interests of powerful political blocs.

The problem began on February 1, the date that Sur Gas business, which in 2019 won a tender for delivery Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah province was supposed to start operating.

First, the company's office. was raided by unknown armed men and then their trucks were shot and arrested, cutting off the gas supply to the rest of the region.

According to media reports, the attacks were related to a tender dispute between the people behind Sur Gas and Golden Jaguar, the company that previously had the contract. The two companies are supposedly tied to different factions within the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Kurdistan Patriotic Union (PUK), the two most powerful parties of the KRI.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) threatened to send police units to the gas field to secure the area and ensure that trucks pass. The problem was finally resolved after the intervention of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani of the PUK, which allegedly led to the conclusion of an agreement between the different parties to the dispute.

In statements, several officials accepted For the first time, the mafias had control of the energy sector and that had to change. For years, the KRI has suffered the fragmentation of public authority due to deep partisanship, which has led to the emergence of multiple power centers, especially in the regions controlled by the PUK, namely the province of Sulaymaniyah.

The security sector has been weakened by the continuous division along partisan lines within the intelligence, police and Peshmerga, the military force of the KRI. In addition to the Peshmerga units loyal to the KDP and the PUK, there are several powerful figures within the political elite who have their own private militias.

This has made formal government institutions and the police powerless to account for politically connected people acting out of the law. It has also allowed the deranged corruption propagated by vast networks of customers who swallow much of the funds accumulated by the sale of the natural resources of the KRI.

As a result, public infrastructure projects and social provision in the KRI have suffered, which has angered the local population. Although KRG officials constantly promise 24-hour electricity, the KRI still receives only an average of six hours of government power, the roads are in poor condition, there are serious problems with water and sewage services, and the Poverty and unemployment are on the rise.

During the last decade, there have been repeated popular protests throughout the region against corruption and the provision of services of inferior quality. While the Kurds of Iraq I have not joined Massively protests in Baghdad and the south of the country, this does not mean that the region is safe from similar violent turmoil. There have already been some protests in several areas of the KRI.

If corruption and internal struggles between Kurdish officials for control of natural resources continue, they could undermine the stability of the KRI and damage its reputation on the global stage.

The KDP and the PUK have been slow to take measures against corruption and the politicization of security institutions. The signature legislation of the KRG, the Reform Law, does not really address the issue of corruption in the natural resources sector despite the anti-corruption mantra of the new cabinet since its formation last year.

In addition, powerful figures within these parties have also tried to impede the unification of Kurdish security forces, including the interior ministry forces, the anti-terrorist forces, intelligence and the Peshmerga, because they want to maintain personal control over them to continue With his corruption. mercantilism.

The Kurdish public is increasingly seeing Western countries as the protectors of the KDP and the PUK who take advantage of the region's wealth and use them. Western trained and equipped forces to quell public dissent and protests.

The West, especially the United States, has tried to help the KRG to unify the KDP and the PUK forces under the command of the ministry since 2007. However, these efforts have failed so far, not only due to hostility between the two main parties. but also due to Washington's unwillingness to take advantage of its military and financial assistance to accept reforms.

If the situation continues to deteriorate in the KRI due to the tensions of the KDP-PUK and this threatens the interests of the United States by making the region more susceptible to Iranian influence, the United States may be forced to take action. A tool available to US decision makers is the Magnitsky Law, which allows penalties for corrupt officials in foreign countries.

The law has already been used against Iraqi citizens. Last year, three Iraqi militia leaders and a businessman were punished for corruption and violence against protesters in Baghdad.

Since much of the wealth of the KDP and PUK is invested in the West, the sanctions passed under the Magnitsky Law could seriously harm senior Kurdish officials.

It is time for the Kurdish political elite to realize that it is in their direct interest to renounce their narrow personal interests and allow the strengthening and depoliticization of the KRG institutions, the unification of the security forces and the reform of the security sector. natural resources. It is urgent that both the KDP and the PUK take action in this direction, especially now, as Iraq faces great internal instability, a crisis of government formation, widespread protests and the consequences of the US-Iranian escalation.

As for the US In the US, if you want stability and security to prevail in the KRI, you must side with the people and formal government institutions by sending a clear and credible message to corrupt officials who seek to exploit their natural resources for personal gain. If it is not resolved, such internal struggles have the potential to trigger intra-Kurdish conflict with broader ramifications for regional and international security.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.