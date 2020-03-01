Coronavirus: MotoGP Grand Prix opening season canceled due to travel restrictions | Motoring News





The coronavirus has caused travel problems in Qatar.

The MotoGP Grand Prix opening season in Qatar has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The race was scheduled to take place on March 8, but has now been suspended due to Qatar travel restrictions for passengers from Italy.

Moto 2 and 3 classes will continue, with the teams already in Qatar.

A statement says: "Due to Qatar's travel restrictions that come into effect and affect passengers in Italy, the main class will not compete in Losail.

"FIM, IRTA and Dorna regret to announce the cancellation of all MotoGP class sessions at the Qatar Grand Prix, including the race.

"The current outbreak of coronavirus has led to the entry into force of travel restrictions to Qatar that affect passengers from Italy, among other countries.

"As of today, all passengers arriving in Doha on direct flights from Italy, or who have been in Italy in the last 2 weeks, will be taken directly to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days."

"Italy clearly plays a vital role in the Championship and in the MotoGP class, both on and off the track, and therefore the decision has been made to cancel the first class competition."