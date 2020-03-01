Convicted murderer arrested on suspicion of being in possession of stolen firearm in Pomona – Up News Info Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities say that a documented gang member and a previously convicted murderer was arrested in Pomona on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen firearm.

Samuel Boyd, 27, of Pomona, was arrested just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Fire Avenue, according to Pomona police.

Police say officers were in the area working on gang suppression at the time, and made a traffic stop due to alleged violations of the vehicle code.

During their investigation, officers say they found a loaded firearm that they suspect was stolen in the vehicle.

A 7-year-old boy related to Boyd was in the car at the time. The girl was handed over to her legal guardian.

Boyd was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen firearm and endangering children, among other charges.

No further details were provided. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.