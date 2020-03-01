Combat squadron "Triple Nickel,quot; has a historic deployment in Qatar – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He announced Friday that the 555th Fighter Squadron, also known as the Triple Nickel "world famous and well respected," completed the first stage of its deployment after leaving Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, at the end of February 2020 .

The Triple Nickel is an F-16 Fighting Falcon squad that provides combat air power and performs force and space control and force enforcement functions, including aerial interdiction and close air support in support of joint operations, of the NATO and combined throughout the US Central Air Force. UU. Area of ​​responsibility control.

At the end of October 2019, the squad received the task of the dynamic force employment model of the US Air Force. UU. That allows a rapid movement between theaters to project the combat air power throughout the world. This task required that the Triple Nickel be deployed from its home station at the Aviano Air Base, Italy, to AUAB in less than a week.

"AUAB had not seen F-16 in more than a decade," said Sergeant First. Nathan Tierney, assistant superintendent of the Triple Nickel maintenance unit. “We had to convert one of the parking ramps, which was built to house the B-52, into an F-16 ramp that can be used in just one week. This included the coordination of a parking plan with the security office, the installation of grounding points, the painting of new taxi lines and the installation of tents for greater maintenance. "

Despite these challenges, Triple Nickel was able to start flying and support the mission shortly after landing at AUAB.

"Our aviators took the innovation and took advantage of it in real-world results," Tierney said. "Because our team and parts had not yet arrived and we were assigned the task of supporting missions, we had aviators collecting parts of all maintenance sections at the base."

Since AUAB often houses a variety of aircraft, from C-130 and KC-135 to F-22, triple nickel crews were able to collaborate with other units to do the job.

During his time at AUAB, the Triple Nickel made more than 840 departures and almost 5,000 hours in less than 120 days, directly supporting combat operations for Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve Operations.

"The Triple Nickel is quickly mobile, we are lethal and we are ready to deliver multi-role ammunition air-land, air-air and confrontation anywhere, anytime," said Lt. Col. Beau Diers, commander of the 555 FS, after arriving at AUAB.

The aviators with the Triple Nickel left AUAB knowing they made a difference.

"At the end of the day, we know that we have just added a small piece to the growing legacy of the world famous and respected Triple Nickel," Tierney said. "We will get home knowing that there is a less bad boy walking, a victim less in the field and a safer goal because we put these planes in the sky and we are very proud of what we do."

Triple Nickel moved to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the agile combat employment model designed to allow rapid movement inside the theater to project combat power regionally. This allows the squad to continue supporting the AFCENT mission of delivering decisive air and space power to maintain security and stability in the region.