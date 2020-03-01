CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















1:25



Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

%MINIFYHTML5fffb8b0e9e62c9b39b51cdc050da7c011% %MINIFYHTML5fffb8b0e9e62c9b39b51cdc050da7c012%

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for the third consecutive season and took the first step towards realizing their current triple ambitions with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in Wembley.

Everton had a late winner ruled out by VAR when Bruno Fernandes avoided David de Gea's blushes by rescuing a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The march of the wolves towards the classification of the Champions League increased a bit with a 3-2 victory at Tottenham, where they came twice behind.

The goals of the second half of Vinicius Junior and Mariano Díaz saw Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu, a result that raises Zinedine Zidane's side to the top of the League.

English player Nat Sciver is batting as well as ever during the T20 Women's World Cup, according to former captain Charlotte Edwards.