Christina Aguilera cancels the Las Vegas show due to & # 39; severe technical difficulties & # 39;

The success creator of & # 39; Fighter & # 39; She apologizes to the fans and promises to compensate them after she is forced to disconnect her program in Sin City due to & # 39; severe technical difficulties & # 39 ;.

Cristina Aguilera She was forced to leave her Las Vegas show on Friday, February 28, 2020, as the production suffered "serious technical difficulties."

The 39-year-old singer was "disconsolate" after being forced to leave the planned performance as part of the last stage of her program The Xperience, and turned to social networks to apologize to fans.

"I am disconsolate to say that unfortunately tonight's show in Las Vegas has been canceled due to serious technical difficulties that could not be remedied," he wrote. "Refunds will be issued automatically at their original point of purchase. I am very sorry for this inconvenience. Xo."

There is also supposed to be an Xperience show on Saturday night and Christina assured fans that she will "return tomorrow."

The final show of the "Beautiful" star in Sin City will take place next Saturday.