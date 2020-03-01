Chris Pratt looks forward to expanding the family with Katherine Schwarzenegger

WENN / FayesVision

While talking about his married life with the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the star of & # 39; Jurassic World & # 39; He confesses that he feels that his heart, soul and son are & # 39; so safe with her & # 39 ;.

Chris Pratt He can't wait to have children with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, because he thinks she will be "a great mother someday."

The couple married in June (19) in Montecito, California, and the "Jurassic world"The actor is already looking to start a family with her.

Talking on the E! The news program "In the Room", the star, praised Katherine, sprouting from married life: "It's really nice. She has changed my life for the better in many ways. My heart and soul, my son, I feel that They are all so safe with her, you know?

Chris shares his seven-year-old son Jack with his first wife Anna Faris, from whom he separated in 2017 and finalized his divorce the following year, and is now looking to expand his offspring.

Calling Katherine "a great stepmother," he added, "She is willing to God, she will be a great mother someday. She has great parents, great brothers. She fills all my many deficits."

Katherine is the daughter of television personality. Maria Shriver and her separated husband, movie star and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.