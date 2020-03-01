China says more than half of coronavirus patients were cured | China news

%MINIFYHTMLfd5bdf3b43ce021abbb7a0d93c7648d011% %MINIFYHTMLfd5bdf3b43ce021abbb7a0d93c7648d012%

The United States has raised travel warnings after registering its first coronavirus death in the state of Washington. Thailand and Australia have also reported their first deaths.

In China, 573 new infections have been recorded, but health authorities insist they are joining the outbreak.

They say that more than 50 percent of patients have been cured of coronavirus infection.

Katrina Yu from Al Jazeera reports from Beijing.