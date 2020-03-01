Cardi B struggles to keep his gang-related past under the surface

Last year, in March, Yonette "Star Brim,quot; Respass was released from a federal prison after serving a six-month sentence for electronic fraud. When she got off the Greyhound bus in Manhattan, New York, friends and family greeted her ecstatically.

Cardi B, who had supposedly backed her for years, was not there, but yelled at her on Instagram to celebrate her freedom from jail. Respass, 28, quickly used positive attention, started his own podcast and created an IG with 949,000 followers.

She is currently the host of Keepin 'It Bute. Sources who spoke with Page Six recently claimed that Cardi B has been doing everything possible to help his friends and family get up and get away from gang life and organized crime.

An affiliate of the Respass camp who spoke with The Post said Cardi has been trying his best to teach other people "how not to get caught,quot; in the problems. However, things reached an unfortunate end when a judge determined that Respass, also nine months pregnant, was one of the people who assaulted two waiters in Queens.

Respass was accused of ordering three gang members to attack the women while in a Connecticut prison. Reportedly, Respass is a member of a gang called 5-9 Brims, and ordered three of his subordinates to physically attack the girls.

Jeffrey Bush, 35, filmed the fight on his cell phone. Interestingly, he is now in prison for selling crack to undercover police officers. Cardi B, who was apparently a member of the Bloods gang when she was a teenager, is still with the gang members.

About two weeks later, Cardi B was also involved in the attack against the same two sisters at Angels Strip Club in Queens. Reports state that it was about one of the women, Jade Gi, sleeping with her husband, Offset. Cardi pleaded not guilty to charges of assault for serious crimes, and the case is still ongoing.

Respass, unfortunately, was accused of participating in an organized crime conspiracy. The authorities requested fifty years in a federal penitentiary. A source who spoke with Page Six said Star and his team are always looking for a fight.

Ad

Cardi B's participation has not been a good look for her either, the source added. During a conversation with GQ in 2018, Cardi told reporters that her friends asked her to "return blood," and she did.



Post views:

one