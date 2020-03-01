Can Mangeshkar praises Ayushmann Khurrana's performance at Andhadhun

The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar is quite active on Twitter and is often seen complementing talent in Indian cinema. Recently, the veteran saw the launch of Andhadhun in 2018 and turned to Twitter to praise Ayushmann Khurrana.

Can Mangeshkar tweeted: ‘Ayushmann ji namaskar. Maine aap ki movie AndhaDhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage. Principal aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun & # 39; (Today I saw your movie AndhaDhun. You have done a great job and I also liked the songs sung by you in the film. I congratulate you very much much and I wish more glory for you in the future, we too).

Aysuhmann responded instantly to her by saying: ‘Lata di, aapka yeh kehna simple liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya & # 39; (Lata didi, your words mean a lot to me. It seems I worked so hard just for your breath. Thank you for your blessings).

The compliments stop for Ayushmann Khurrana and his performances. His performance at Andhadhun earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) and also the National Award for Best Actor. The actor continues to surprise everyone with his choice of characters and movies. With his latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann has once again made a bold decision. The film has been appreciated by critics as well as by the public and has crossed 50 million rupees at the box office.