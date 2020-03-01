Caitlyn Jenner reveals that she has finished talking about politics

During a new conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, reality star Caitlynn Jenner reveals that he will no longer be involved in politics when asked who he will vote for in 2020. Jenner, who once supported Donald Trump, did not. Do not say who will support in the next elections.

Reportedly, a THR reporter met the 7-year-old boy on February 5, which was also the day Trump was acquitted in his trial by political trial.

It was during the Monte Carlo Television Festival when the THR asked him what Caitlyn thought of the event, in addition to the box he will mark in the upcoming elections this year. However, Jenner had no interest in revealing those details.

Jenner said in response: "I don't talk about politics anymore," due to the fact that she once talked about it, and it didn't go as planned. The star claims that he once went to Washington "to make some changes,quot;, and got so tired that he didn't want to bother again.

Jenner, who wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post in October 2018, publicly rescinded his support for the president due to his alleged treatment of transgender people. However, in 2020, Jenner has a simple rule to treat other people and their businesses: "Don't worry about me, worry about yourself."

Fans of keeping up with the Kardashians‘The family knows that Jenner has been in the hot water in the past for supporting Trump, but also for his comments on gay marriage. Caitlyn once said that she was not in favor of gay marriage, despite the fact that she was transgender, which even Ellen DeGeneres found absurd.

During his appearance in Ellen Degeneres In 2015, Jenner told the host that she was a "traditionalist,quot; and thought that marriage should always be between a man and a woman. Ellen pressed her on the subject, arguing that it was equality.

Since then, Caitlyn has said he has changed his mind, arguing that if people want to get married, they have no right to stand in their way.



