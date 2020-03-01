BTS claims the number 1 spot on both Billboard 200 and UK charts with a new album

& # 39; Map of the Soul: 7 & # 39; He has given the K-pop boy band the biggest sales week for a group in four years since & # 39; Made in the A.M. & # 39; One Direction debuted with 459,000 copies.

K-pop BTS superstars (Bangtan boys) obtained a double transatlantic after heading the US album lists. UU. and the United Kingdom.

"Map of the Soul: 7" earned the boy band the number one spot in the British countdown on Friday (February 28), and on Sunday, the group repeated the feat when they reached pole position on Billboard 200 .

The project sold 422,000 units of equivalent albums in its first week of release, the biggest sales week for any artist in 2020 so far, which earned BTS its fourth top chart in the United States in less than two years.

The grand opening also marks the biggest sales week for a group in four years, since Only one direction& # 39; Made in the A.M. & # 39; He debuted at two with 459,000 copies.

BTS forces the rapper YoungBoy never broke again to settle for second place, entering the table with "Still Flexin, Still Steppin", while another new entry is Ozzy Osbourne& # 39; Ordinary Man & # 39 ;, which reaches number three.

Justin Bieber"Changes" and Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial" complete the new first five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (Week of March 7, 2020):

"Map of the soul: 7" – BTS (Bangtan boys) (422,000 units) "Still Flexin, Still Steppin" – YoungBoy never broke again (91,000 units) "Ordinary man" – Ozzy Osbourne (77,000 units) "Changes" – Justin Bieber (66,000 units) "Excuse me for being antisocial" – Roddy ricch (65,000 units) "Artist 2.0" – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (57,000 units) "Bleeding from Hollywood" – Post Malone (50,000 units) "Meet Woo, V.2" – Pop Smoke (49,000 units) "A love letter for you 4" – Trippie Redd (43,000 units) "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" – Billie eilish (38,000 units)