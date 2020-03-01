Bryce Wills leads Stanford beyond men's basketball number 21 CU Buffs – Up News Info

STANFORD, California – Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key tray at the last minute, and Stanford beat No. 21 Colorado 72-64 on Sunday.

Oscar da Silva added 16 points, and Deajon Davis and Tyrell Terry each had 12 for the Cardinal (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12), who won their fourth consecutive game.

Tyler Bey scored 17 points to lead the Buffaloes (21-9, 10-7), who lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season. McKinley Wright had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 points.

Wills gave Stanford a 65-52 lead with 8:13 remaining to play and that's when the Buffaloes made their move, scoring 10 straight in three Wright baskets and two more Bey.

Wills ended a drought of almost four minutes with a short jump and Colorado missed his next seven shots.

Except for a two-point deficit early, the Cardinal led the majority of the competition.

Stanford led until 15 to 35-20 with 2:27 left. The Buffaloes scored the last eight points to take seven to 35-28 in the intermission.

Colorado: The Buffaloes entered the weekend with the opportunity to win the conference title and hope to end with a first-round goodbye at the Pac-12 Tournament after being swept into the Bay Area. The Buffaloes could fall into a tie in fourth place depending on Sunday's subsequent action. … Colorado still needs a victory to set a record for the regular season win program.

Stanford: The Cardinal facing the last weekend secured a record winning conference and can still finish as high as a tie in second place. … Improved to 3-19 against the Top 25 competition under coach Jerod Haase. … Wills recorded his second double-figure scoring performance in the last 11 games after reaching double figures six times in the previous 11.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Colorado: Travel to Utah on Saturday.

Stanford: at Oregon State on Thursday.