Bryce Wills leads Stanford beyond men's basketball number 21 CU Buffs – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Bryce Wills leads Stanford beyond men's basketball number 21 CU Buffs - The Denver Post

STANFORD, California – Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key tray at the last minute, and Stanford beat No. 21 Colorado 72-64 on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTMLf3797ced87ec78092989cc903118f29d11%%MINIFYHTMLf3797ced87ec78092989cc903118f29d12%

Oscar da Silva added 16 points, and Deajon Davis and Tyrell Terry each had 12 for the Cardinal (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12), who won their fourth consecutive game.

Tyler Bey scored 17 points to lead the Buffaloes (21-9, 10-7), who lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season. McKinley Wright had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 points.

Wills gave Stanford a 65-52 lead with 8:13 remaining to play and that's when the Buffaloes made their move, scoring 10 straight in three Wright baskets and two more Bey.

Wills ended a drought of almost four minutes with a short jump and Colorado missed his next seven shots.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here