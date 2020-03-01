Bruins defeated the New York Islanders, 4-0, on an impressive tour

%MINIFYHTML1982de9e494b310bc5531ba60682149911% %MINIFYHTML1982de9e494b310bc5531ba60682149912%

UNIONDALE, NY (AP) – The Boston Bruins are winning this season in every possible way. Against the islanders for a matinee on Long Island, it was Tukka Rask's goal and Charlie McAvoy's offensive skill.

McAvoy had a goal and two assists and Rask made 25 saves when the Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 4-0 on Saturday. The best Bruins in the league improved to 41-13-12 for 94 points. The islanders lost their third consecutive game after a winning streak of two games.

David Pastrnak opened the scoring at 4:30 in the first period, beating the netminder of the Islanders Semyon Varlamov with his 47th goal of the season. Defenders Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo attended. Matt Grzelcyk made it 2-0 at 13:10 with his third goal, assisted by Brad Marchand and McAvoy.

.@ CMcAvoy44 notches three points and @tuukkarask made 25 saves as the #NHLBruins knocked down the islanders. 🎥 Catch up on all the highlights of this afternoon's 4-0 victory on Long Island: pic.twitter.com/WrcPjUSPFt – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2020

Marchand scored at 11:06 of the third to put 3-0, his 27th goal, with assists for Bergeron and McAvoy.

"I'm happy when we win. It's good to score, but we want to win. That's why we play the game," said Marchand, who leads the Bruins with 56 assists. .

McAvoy, originally from nearby Long Beach, then scored his fourth goal this season in an explosion from the point 4-0 at 4:26 p.m., brought cheers from Bruins fans scattered throughout the crowd at the Nassau Coliseum.

"As far as Charlie is concerned, that's great," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. "He's a Long Island boy, so when he comes home he is probably a little more excited to play, so good for him."

Rask made eight saves in the first period, four in the second and 13 more in the third to ensure his fourth laundering of the season. Rask improved to 24-7-6 in the campaign.

The Bruins, after a 4-3 home victory over Dallas on Thursday, entered the contest with a dominant recent record against the islanders. They are now 14-2-1 in their last 17 games against the Islanders and 13-1 in their last 14 away games against New York.

The Bruins are also 7-2-0 in their last nine games as general visitors this season. Boston was at a game of winning the Stanley Cup last season, losing to the St. Louis Blues in seven games in the Finals. They have returned with even more determination this season behind Pastrnak and his linemates Bergeron and Marchand, who have combined for 228 points in 66 games.

"I thought we lost the game in the first 10 minutes," said Islanders coach Barry Trotz. “They executed. They are a deep team. "

The islanders came from a waste of overtime in St. Louis on Thursday, which followed a defeat of overtime at home against the Rangers last Tuesday.

Before those two losses, they had won home games after a disastrous run of four consecutive losses in which they scored only two goals combined in the loss quartet.

They are now in a battle for a wild card playoff spot after spending most of the season in second or third place in the Metropolitan Division.

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, they are just ahead of Columbus, Carolina and the Rangers, as those four teams compete for the last two playoff positions of the conference.

Trotz was encouraged despite the defeat. With the remaining 18 games, he saw no reason to be shot down.

"We're not that far," he said.

RuBruce Cassidy breaks down today's victory over the New York islanders: "Especially on the road, if you can set the pace, put them on their heels, it's an advantage." pic.twitter.com/xVCAsBHg5A – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 29, 2020

OLD HOME:

The islanders will return to Long Island a year earlier, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced before the game.

The team will play all games at home during the 2020-21 season at the Nassau Coliseum and any playoff date at home will take place on Long Island this season and next. The state of New York invested $ 6 million to upgrade the building's infrastructure to alleviate the concerns of the NHL.

"The islanders should be on Long Island," Governor Cuomo said. “It was more complicated than anything because I had to deal with NHL problems in this facility and we had to solve them and do it quickly. I'm very happy because I thought we would have to wait for the new arena and that's when they would come back. "

NOTES

The islanders scratched defenders Noah Dobson and striker Tom Kuhnhackl, Andrew Ladd, Otto Koivula and Ross Johnston … The Bruins scratched strikers Chris Wagner, Anders Bjork and Anton Blidh plus defender John Moore … Before the game , the islanders withdrew No. 91 for Butch Goring, a member of the four consecutive winning teams of the 1980-83 Stanley Cup … The teams split the previous two games: the Islanders won 3-2 in a shootout in Boston on December 19 and Boston won 3-2 in overtime on January 11 in Brooklyn … It was the fifth time the islanders played on February 29. His only victory was in 1984, 4-3 in Winnipeg.

UNTIL NEXT TIME:

Islanders: Staying at Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Bruins: Visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.